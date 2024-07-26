Man faces new charges after Canton pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

When they arrived around 1:50 p.m., officers found Jeffrey Buchanan, 58, lying unresponsive in the eastbound lanes. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died four days later.

Officers said they were able to locate Hunter and the alleged vehicle involved in the hit-and-run at his house on the same day as the incident. He was arrested and taken to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help cover Buchanan’s medical bills and support his sister and mother. Buchanan “was walking like he always has for years and he was ran over by a car,” according to the fundraising page, which has raised more than $1,500.

Canton police said an unnamed civilian stopped to render aid to Buchanan after the incident.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated by both the community and the Canton Police Department,” the news release states.