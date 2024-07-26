Crime & Public Safety

Man faces new charges after Canton pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

McKinley Hunter, 23, faces additional charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence and open container.

A Canton man who is accused of striking a pedestrian with his car Monday afternoon faces additional charges after the victim died from his injuries Thursday, officials said.

McKinley Hunter, 23, is now charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence and open container, in addition to distracted driving and hit-and-run, Canton police announced Friday.

On Monday, Canton police received a call about a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Reinhardt College Parkway, near the intersection with Waleska Road.

When they arrived around 1:50 p.m., officers found Jeffrey Buchanan, 58, lying unresponsive in the eastbound lanes. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died four days later.

Officers said they were able to locate Hunter and the alleged vehicle involved in the hit-and-run at his house on the same day as the incident. He was arrested and taken to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help cover Buchanan’s medical bills and support his sister and mother. Buchanan “was walking like he always has for years and he was ran over by a car,” according to the fundraising page, which has raised more than $1,500.

Canton police said an unnamed civilian stopped to render aid to Buchanan after the incident.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated by both the community and the Canton Police Department,” the news release states.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

