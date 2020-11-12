AJC to hold “Community Conversation” on the 2020 election in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s political team will break down the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and the demographic changes that made it possible for Joe Biden to edge out Donald Trump. And they will look ahead to Georgia’s two hotly contested U.S. Senate runoffs, which will determine which party controls the Senate.

AJC Editor Kevin Riley will lead the discussion with the paper’s longtime columnist Jim Galloway and political reporters Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Mark Niesse.