X

Podcast: Analyzing results of recent poll of Georgia voters

ajc.com

Georgia Politics | 50 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
We are six weeks from Election Day and this episode analysis results of a new poll of Georgia voters

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify

We are six weeks from Election Day and the AJC shared results from a new poll of Georgia voters. The poll is intended to provide a snapshot of the state of the presidential and U.S. Senate elections, not a prediction of who will win, and it was conducted Sept. 11-20 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. Politically Georgia host Greg Bluestein and AJC Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell discuss the results of the survey of 1,150 likely voters, the impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and President Trump’s expected visit.

More from Politically Georgia:

About the Author

ajc.com

Bria Felicien

Bria Felicien is a published author and staff writer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She produces podcasts for the AJC.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.