Podcast: Analyzing results of recent poll of Georgia voters

We are six weeks from Election Day and the AJC shared results from a new poll of Georgia voters. The poll is intended to provide a snapshot of the state of the presidential and U.S. Senate elections, not a prediction of who will win, and it was conducted Sept. 11-20 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. Politically Georgia host Greg Bluestein and AJC Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell discuss the results of the survey of 1,150 likely voters, the impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and President Trump’s expected visit.