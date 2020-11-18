Galloway announces retirement

Galloway made his announcement at the end of a virtual “Community Conversation" event featuring members of the AJC’s political team discussing the results of the November election, the impact of changes in the state’s suburban areas, and the outlook for Georgia’s two nationally watched U.S. Senate races. Galloway delayed his retirement in order to stay through the Jan. 5 runoffs.

“I’ve lived in metro Atlanta pretty much all my life. I’ve never wanted to work anywhere else but on my hometown newspaper, and I grabbed the first opportunity I could on May 21, 1979. It’s been an honor to have had such an important front-row seat, to bear witness to all the change that has come to Georgia, the rest of the South, and the farthest corners of the world over the last five decades,” he said.