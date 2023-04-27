Tybee mayor: ‘Simply bad behavior’ marked Orange Crush, calls it ‘worst weekend’ event

This year’s Orange Crush was believed to be the largest in the event’s history. More than 40,000 beachgoers flocked to the island for each of the three days. On Saturday, nearly 50,000 people were reported on the island, according to the city’s phone-tracking system. While the island has seen crowds of around 30,000 during peak tourist season, the Orange Crush weekend numbers were unprecedented, according to city officials.

The sheer number of visitors overwhelmed the three-square-mile island and the volume of cars brought the only road connecting Tybee to the mainland, U.S. 80, to a gridlocked standstill.

Between Friday, April 21st and Sunday, April 23, Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) made 18 arrests, issued 37 traffic citations and 53 Code Enforcement violations. The department is also investigating an incident of a possible robbery and assault.

Tybee residents, as well as residents from neighboring island communities, flooded social media with complaints about the traffic, litter, speeding cars and the sounds of gunfire. In the chatter, some called for the mayor’s resignation and more accountability from city staff.

“The biggest thing is it’s a public safety issue,” said longtime Tybee resident Joseph Sheffield. “The city manager is who needs to be held accountable.”

Sheffield noted that he is a caretaker for an elderly resident. His biggest concern when witnessing the traffic was whether or not people would be able to get off the island in the event of an emergency. U.S. 80 provides only one lane going east and west. Over the weekend, the traffic snaked for miles and spilled into off-island communities including Wilmington and Talahi Island.

During the meeting, Sessions told the crowd that she’s responded to more than 150 emails and dozens of texts regarding Orange Crush, and encouraged residents to continue to reach out.

The mayor then addressed the possibility of another large-scale, unsanctioned beach event that has been advertised for the upcoming weekend. Dubbed as a follow-up to Orange Crush, “Peach Fest” could take place on Saturday, April 29.

TIPD reported on Thursday of a possible gun threat circulating on social media and within the school system. As a result, TIPD will deploy additional officers to the island.

“We’re not going to look at it as a rumor,” said Sessions, “This weekend we plan to pull out all the stops. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people who think we’re being excessive, but I would argue that, whatever it takes to keep our community safe, we are going to do.”

Outside agencies including the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Savannah Fire Department, Chatham Emergency Services (CES), the county narcotics team and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) will assist this weekend. Public comments were reserved for specific items on Thursday night's agenda. However, residents will have a chance to share their thoughts on Orange Crush in a public forum planned for May 4. The session starts at 6:30 p.m. at the public safety building located on 78 Van Horne Drive. People may submit questions, comments or concerns to feedback@cityoftybee.gov.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee mayor: ‘Simply bad behavior’ marked Orange Crush; calls it ‘worst weekend’ event

