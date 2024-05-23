A.M. ATL: Celebrating a king

Morning, y’all! Break out the sunscreen today if you’re heading outside for long stretches of time. There’s loads of sunshine on tap. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s.

A quick programming note: Tyler Estep took a few days off, and today, he left yours truly, Fran Jeffries, and our fearless leader Lindsay Deutsch to fill in for him. Reporter Leon Stafford is all set to bring you the TGIF edition tomorrow.

Yes, we know, big shoes to fill, but let’s get to it.

Today’s newsletter unpacks the news that three Georgia cities are in the running to host the Sundance Film Festival, analyzes some of the biggest lessons from Tuesday’s Georgia primaries and highlights the expansion to Atlanta of a program that offers Black college students a pipeline into the entertainment industry.

But first, let us pay homage to an Atlanta champion.

***

HONORING AN AMERICAN HERO

Credit: AJC FILE Credit: AJC FILE

Today’s the big day. It’s a national celebration for an American hero we know and love. And heroes don’t come any better than Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating the reigning home run king with a bronze statue of his likeness. The statue will be unveiled today in Cooperstown, New York.

“The legacy of Hank Aaron has always been about so much more than just his incredible baseball achievements,” Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. “His philanthropic vision, his support of youth empowerment efforts and his pioneering work as an executive have opened the doors of opportunity for millions throughout the United States and around the world. We are extremely privileged to care for and preserve his entire personal collection in Cooperstown, and this statue will stand forever as a tribute to an American hero.”

A 25-time All-Star, Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982. He played 23 years with the Braves and Brewers, producing the most memorable moment of his career on April 8, 1974, here in Atlanta, with home run No. 715.

Hank Aaron is one of a few people who could bring Republicans and Democrats together in a fractured political landscape. A Georgia Republican recently pitched the idea of having an Aaron statue replace one of a white supremacist leader at the U.S. Capitol.

The reigning home run king is truly our hometown hero, but here are some things you may not have known about Aaron, who died on Jan. 22, 2021, at 86:

» Who created the statue? Nationally renowned sculptor Will Behrends created the Aaron statue. He also designed the bronze Buck O’Neil statue on the museum’s first floor.

» His favorite color? Aaron favored the color blue. Although red was traditionally used in Braves uniforms, the team changed to a blue motif in 1972 after Hank Aaron expressed he was partial to that color. He was wearing a blue and white uniform when he broke Babe Ruth’s record.

» How did boxing legend Muhammad Ali feel about Hank Aaron? He once called Aaron “The only man I idolize more than myself. "

» One more thing the baseball icon is most noted for? Hank Aaron spoke out against pervasive racism and broke racial barriers much of his life.

» One famous Hank Aaron quote: “My motto was always to keep swinging. Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was keep swinging.”

***

SUNDANCE IN SAVANNAH, ATHENS OR ATLANTA?

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The Sundance saga continues, with Georgia cities still in the running to be home to one of the film industry’s most prestigious festivals. Three of the 15 cities accepted to submit proposals to become the future host city of the Sundance Film Festival are from Georgia: Athens, Atlanta and Savannah, longtime media executive Pat Mitchell confirmed Wednesday. A host city is expected to be named in late 2024 or early 2025.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis easily defeated her primary challenger, and the veteran prosecutor will face Republican Courtney Kramer in November.

» Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson lost the Democratic primary while fighting 30 ethics charges brought by Georgia’s judicial watchdog.

» Presidents of half of Georgia’s public colleges and universities will receive $3,000 pay raises this summer, but several leaders will get much bigger bumps in compensation.

» The Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday that it committed up to $75 million to help fund material development and construction of a factory in Covington that will craft components for making semiconductors.

***

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND AWAITS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

🍔 It’s just about time to set your Memorial Day weekend BBQ menu. AJC Food & Dining’s Yvonne Zusel has compiled recipes, tips, products and events to have a holiday weekend to remember. A way to amp up your menu: coffee – a great marinade in some grill recipes. Plus, why not plan dessert around berry season with these sweet and savory recipes?

✈️ For those traveling beyond the backyard this year: The busiest day of the Memorial Day holiday travel period at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is expected to be Friday, May 24, when more than 350,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Atlanta airport, reports Kelly Yamanouchi. She provides some handy tips and info on how to get to the airport, how to park and how to navigate the right TSA line.

***

NATION AND WORLD

» A Michigan farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu in what is the second human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows, according to health officials. Officials say risk to the public remains low, but is elevated among dairy farm workers.

» Spain, Ireland and Norway have said that they will recognize a Palestinian state May 28, a step toward a long-held Palestinian aspiration that came amid international outrage over the civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s offensive.

» Millions of people in the U.S. report using marijuana daily or nearly every day. Those people now outnumber those who say they are daily or nearly-daily drinkers of alcohol, according to a study.

***

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

» Assistant coaches Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams signed lucrative, multi-year contracts when they joined Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s staff for the 2024 football season.

» Let us take a look at how the Braves worked in spring training to steal more outs on the bases.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

» Urban One Media mogul Cathy Hughes has changed Atlanta radio and is still building her own legacy

» Is the massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much? Production in Georgia hasn’t quite rebounded since the strikes by writers and actors just as tons of new soundstages have opened. Threats from artificial intelligence recently prompted Tyler Perry to rethink expansion

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Concert honors WCLK features Atlanta musicians inspired by jazz station.

» Looking for Black cultural events? Our list includes a celebration of Caribbean culture and André 3000′s free Memorial Day Weekend performance.

» A father has been indicted on a murder charge months after his son’s remains were found in East Point.

» A coach remembers the hard-working teen who was killed in Bartow crash. The 6-year-old involved in the crash has passed away.

» Judge will decide what evidence will be heard at ex-Doraville officer’s trial.

***

ON THIS DATE

May 23, 1934

A heavily armed sheriff’s posse gunned down infamous bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow near Shreveport, Louisiana. The duo was believed responsible for 13 murders and various kidnappings in less than three years.

“Bonnie Parker died with her head between her knees and a machine gun on her lap,” The Atlanta Journal reported. “Barrow slumped behind the steering wheel with a revolver in his grip.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez caught Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens smiling as he goes grocery shopping Wednesday during the opening of a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Vine City. A Walmart Superstore was in that location until an arsonist set fire to it in late 2022. The store provides neighbors access to more fresh food options than they had previously.

***

ONE MORE THING

Read a delightful story about Lawrenceville WWII veteran Eugene Russo, who turns 100 this month. He says the secret to his longevity is healthy living and a positive attitude. And what else keeps him going? A little vodka and wine everyday.

***

