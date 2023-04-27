Suspects sought in women’s beating during Orange Crush at Tybee Island

At the time that she reported the incident, she said her daughter “was still lost somewhere among the sea of people.” Her daughter was eventually located by officers and Good Samaritans.

Arrest warrants have been secured for one person involved in the attack and police said they are coordinating with agencies to arrest that person. The suspect’s name and charges were not released.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the other people involved.

“We know that this weekend’s unpermitted event attracted visitors from across the country,” officials said. “That’s why it’s important that you share this video far and wide so that we can continue to identify the other attackers and hold them accountable for their actions.”

At least 18 arrests were made over the weekend. Police did not say if all those arrested were attending Orange Crush. Nearly 40 traffic citations and 53 code enforcement violations were also made.

Over the weekend, there were at least three instances of a gun being fired, but no one was injured, according to Tybee Island police.

Charges among the 18 arrests included armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI, theft by receiving, wrong way driving, obstruction, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Orange Crush has been an annual event for historically Black colleges and universities since 1988. This year’s festival was the first at Tybee Island since 2018. The event had relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2021, citing “civil rights violations and political injustices.”