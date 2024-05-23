The company first announced the project in 2021. Absolics is building an 120,000 square-foot facility near SKC Drive and I-20.

It will receive the grant funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022 to help bolster domestic technology manufacturing.

Computer chip manufacturing is concentrated in Asia, but it’s a massive industry that provides critical technology for everything from mobile phones to medical equipment to automobiles.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a chip shortage that rippled through the global economy. Federal officials said facilities like Absolics will help insulate the U.S. from future supply chain constraints.

“An important part of the success of President Biden’s CHIPS program is ensuring the United States is a global leader in every part of the semiconductor supply chain,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a news release. “The advanced semiconductor packaging technologies Absolics is working on will help to achieve that goal, while also creating hundreds of jobs in Georgia.”

The factory is expected to employ 410 workers and represent a $600 million investment. At its groundbreaking, company officials said the facility would open in mid-2024. An updated timeline has not been released.

Absolics’ Covington facility will make glass-based substrates, which attach chips to circuit boards. The glass technology was developed in part by former Georgia Tech electrical engineering professor Sung Jin Kim, who now works for SK Group. The company said using glass rather than plastic, the current industry standard, allows more chips to be packaged on a single device while using less energy.

Credit: Zachary Hansen Credit: Zachary Hansen

The factory will only make the substrates, so they’ll have to travel back to Asia for final assembly before potentially returning to the U.S. as finished semiconductors to be inserted in products of all sorts. Gary Park, Absolics chief operating officer, said in 2022 that more chip manufacturing operations could move to the U.S. with time.

“We don’t want to move all the glass (substrates) to Asia and come back here again,” Park said. “So we believe that once our technology is proven, I think our customers will move to the U.S. That is our target, and I think that is very feasible.”

Explore Qcells begins producing solar panels at new Georgia plant

The proposed funding for Absolics is the first commercial project in the semiconductor supply chain to obtain CHIPS funding. The U.S. Department of Commerce said it has received more than 660 statements of interest in addition to hundreds of applications from companies and suppliers seeking CHIPS grants to support domestic technology projects.