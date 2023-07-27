Savannah property tax millage rate approved with commitment to addressing flooding issues

Savannah City Council voted Thursday night to maintain the current property tax millage rate for 2024 in order to fund three stormwater drainage capital improvements.

More than a dozen community members, including several who have declared their candidacy for council in the November election, voiced objections to the millage rate proposal in a pair of public hearings held earlier Thursday. Those residents advocated for the adoption of a rollback rate, which would have meant tax savings for property owners.

The rollback rate is the millage required to generate the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year. Savannah's property tax digest grew by approximately $7.8 million in 2023, meaning that by keeping the rate at 12.2 mills, the city will collect that much more in revenue. Meanwhile, adopting the rollback rate would have lowered property tax bills by $43.24 per $100,000 of fair market value. A property with a fair market value assessment of $500,000 would have seen a $216.20 reduction in their tax bill.

The controversy surrounding the millage rate involves the city’s need to address stormwater drainage issues. According to city staff, Savannah needs to invest an estimated $400 million to control flooding in city neighborhoods, especially those near tidal canals and tidal creeks prone to flooding during heavy rains, tropical storms and hurricanes.

The taxpayers had already committed $40 million toward the issue through Springfield Canal improvements that were part of the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project list. City staff identified an additional three flooding "pinch points" that could be fixed with the $7,862,438 in tax revenue that represents the difference between the rollback rate and the now-approved 12.2 millage rate.

"We are in a growth period in our community and we still have unfunded and unmet needs, especially around stormwater," said City Manager Jay Melder. “We are a coastal city. We are almost surrounded on three sides by water and wetlands. We have communities in our city that have not received the investment to prevent flooding.”

The improvements are:

∎ Where the Casey Canal empties into Hayner's Creek near Montgomery Cross Road. Spending $4 million on pipes and culverts would improve water flow.

∎ Along Victory Drive near Ogeechee Road. The $3 million investment would expand drainage capacity to areas south of the improvement point.

∎ Along the Springfield Canal in the Liberty City neighborhood. Dedicating $862,438 would address "severe issues" with flooding along Vasser Street by doubling the size of the pipes and allowing more water to flow through to an expanded Springfield Canal upstream.

At-Large Councilwoman Alicia Miller Blakley pushed back on Melder’s recommendation to keep the millage rate as is, instead favoring a tax break to help financially struggling residents.

“Residents want to maintain their history and lineage,” said Blakely. “If we do that increase, we are pricing people out of their homes. I will not support keeping the millage rate where it is. I am voting for a rollback.”

Community members came forward during the morning session, citing elderly residents and inflation as key reasons to shy away from increasing property taxes. During the night session, those cries grew louder as residents ignored the two-minute time limit to get their point across.

Chase DeCarlo, city council candidate for District 6, pointed to substantial growth on the southside and the lack of projects to accompany it. According to DeCarlo, nearly half of Savannah’s residents do not own their homes. His biggest concern is that community members will never know the joy of homeownership.

“I’m a homeowner and I have a deep love for this city,” said DeCarlo. “The fear is this rate will go up and we will have nothing to show for it. We cannot ignore the fact that this city’s future is at stake if we continue down this path. Over 45% of residents are renters. We need to make sure our city is accessible to all and does not become a city where only the privileged few can afford to live.”

Resident Ben Adams stressed his concern regarding disadvantaged communities to include single parent families.

“Projects are going up and making their property values go up. Our people are hurting,” Adams said.

Before the vote, Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan emphasized the significance of providing relief for residents who have dealt with flooding for years.

“What people want is a remedy for flooding and this is it,” said Wilder-Bryan.

Maintaining the millage rate at 12.2 mills had support from Mayor Van Johnson, too.

"Some of my colleagues here talk about cutting taxes but then you are always asking for stuff," said Johnson. "Mr. Melder has more than enough requests from you all wanting stuff. I get it, the citizens deserve it but governing says if citizens want it, you have to have a way to pay for it."

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah property tax millage rate approved with commitment to addressing flooding issues

