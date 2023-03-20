X

Ossoff addresses Clayton County flooding with federal infrastructure funding

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Monday announced $2.6 million in federal funding for Clayton County to address persistent flooding problems in the south metro Atlanta community.

Ossoff said that Clayton residents have for years endured damaged roads, property destruction and public health issues because of flooded streets during severe storms. Those hit the hardest can sometimes get as much as several feet of water in their homes.

“I’m here to announced that I’m delivering substantial resources to build and upgrade flood mitigation infrastructure across the county,” Ossoff said at a news conference at the Frank Bailey Senior Center in Riverdale. “These are long overdue improvements.”

The news comes three months after freezing December temperatures cause water mains to rupture and flood streets. In the past, streets have buckled in Clayton County communities such as Windsor Drive, Flat Shoals Road and those along the Flint River.

What’s more, Ossoff said, construction projects that are booming all over the county have exacerbated the problem with runoff flowing into neighborhoods.

The project will focus on the Camp Creek Watershed, Ossoff said, with money directed for the work to be available this year.

“You’re going to see tributaries of the watershed, drainage infrastructure, as well as wetland restoration, all part be of this project, in order to ensure that homeowners, families and businesses are less impacted by devastating flooding,” he said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bally Sports announces full Braves broadcast team for 2023 season 5h ago

Credit: AP

Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

A Burt Jones-backed hospital overhaul draws scrutiny
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
1h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
8h ago
The Latest

Inspectors uncover dangers at Georgia facilities for vulnerable adults
4m ago
Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report
5h ago
Inside City Hall: Where do Atlantans fall on the training center?
5h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
5h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
9h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top