Ossoff addresses Clayton County flooding with federal infrastructure funding

Ossoff said that Clayton residents have for years endured damaged roads, property destruction and public health issues because of flooded streets during severe storms. Those hit the hardest can sometimes get as much as several feet of water in their homes.

“I’m here to announced that I’m delivering substantial resources to build and upgrade flood mitigation infrastructure across the county,” Ossoff said at a news conference at the Frank Bailey Senior Center in Riverdale. “These are long overdue improvements.”