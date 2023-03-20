Ossoff addresses Clayton County flooding with federal infrastructure funding

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Monday announced $2.6 million in federal funding for Clayton County to address persistent flooding problems in the south metro Atlanta community.
Ossoff said that Clayton residents have for years endured damaged roads, property destruction and public health issues because of flooded streets during severe storms. Those hit the hardest can sometimes get as much as several feet of water in their homes.
“I’m here to announced that I’m delivering substantial resources to build and upgrade flood mitigation infrastructure across the county,” Ossoff said at a news conference at the Frank Bailey Senior Center in Riverdale. “These are long overdue improvements.”
The news comes three months after freezing December temperatures cause water mains to rupture and flood streets. In the past, streets have buckled in Clayton County communities such as Windsor Drive, Flat Shoals Road and those along the Flint River.
What’s more, Ossoff said, construction projects that are booming all over the county have exacerbated the problem with runoff flowing into neighborhoods.
The project will focus on the Camp Creek Watershed, Ossoff said, with money directed for the work to be available this year.
“You’re going to see tributaries of the watershed, drainage infrastructure, as well as wetland restoration, all part be of this project, in order to ensure that homeowners, families and businesses are less impacted by devastating flooding,” he said.
