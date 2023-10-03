SAFE Shelter ties purple ribbons in Forsyth Park for Domestic Violence Awareness month

Tajara Muhammad and SAFE Shelter Community Outreach Director Daisy Hernandez stretched a length of purple ribbon out from around an oak tree in Forsyth Park.

The sun illuminated the purple highlights in Muhammad’s hair as she tied the ends together to form a bow.

They were among the SAFE Shelter staff members and volunteers gathered in Forsyth Park early Monday morning to tie purple ribbons around oak trees, each fitted with a hang tag containing contact information for the SAFE Shelter, Center for Domestic Violence Services.

“We’re here in the beautiful park on this beautiful October morning to kickoff Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Shannon Bates, SAFE Shelter's executive director. “We’re tying ribbons on the trees to promote awareness and also our information on there, so if someone needs to reach out hopefully the word will spread that there’s hope.”

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, the nonprofit will hold a vigil at the Forsyth Park fountain to honor and commemorate those in the State of Georgia who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

