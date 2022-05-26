Fridam Ali is creating pottery and helping to take BIPOC artists 'back to their roots'

Since its inception in 2017, Shaner said that her band has remained true to hosting the UnderGo Fest in Savannah communities that deserve to see the talented selection of local artists without breaking the bank. Shaner said that each year they invite a wide range of music genres, artist styles, and representation to participate in the festival.

A few activities and entertainment to be expected at the family-friendly event include onsite food trucks, beer by Moon River Brewing Company, live band music, Slip ‘N Slides, ‘do-it-yourself’ arts and crafts, aerial and fire dancing art by The Stardust Pixxies, and spoken word poetry by Spitfire Poetry group.

There will also be live art installations –– one being prepared by local potter Fridam Ali.

Ali shares that she has always been an artist of various mediums. When she was very young, she drew sketches, and when she became older and attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia, she became a painter.

In 2009, Ali said that she had artwork on display in a museum in Delaware where she began taking pottery classes. She became friends with the master potter there and became consistent with making pottery herself. Ali says that, for the most part, she has been making pottery daily since then.

Ali naturally connected with the art form since her mother is from Mexico where creating pottery is a common and traditional practice. The artist shares that she intends to bring awareness to the tradition of pottery so that other BIPOC people –– those whose relatives and ancestors were also potters –– gain an interest and “go back to their roots” as it relates to the cultural art form. With its interest in serving BIPOC communities, UnderGo Fest serves as an aligned medium for Ali and other artists to display such crafts.

Now, Ali prepares to market and display some of recent favorite pieces at the UnderGo Festival, including her sage holders and other functional ware.

“I needed a sage holder, so I started making little bowls and a lot of people became interested,” Ali said. “I have sage burners and incense burners, but also plate sets, bowl sets, mugs and spoons.”

Ali is just one of many talented and passionate artists that will be highlighted during the weekend’s festivities.

“There's a stage and community support, and that’s what the UnderGo is,” Shaner said. “By artists for artists –– all local, all love, inclusive and accessible.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fridam Ali is creating pottery and helping to take BIPOC artists 'back to their roots'