Gwinnett woman forms nonprofit to support cancer patients and their families

Beyond the Ribbon helps cancer patients and their families in a variety of ways. There’s Jane’s Closet, a food pantry; Pat’s Pillows & Pouches, which provides small pillows, drain pouches and seat belt cushions; and Chloe & Friends, which doesn’t forget the supportive role family pets play in the cancer journey.

And Beyond the Ribbon has a particularly important presence at Christmas, where the nonprofit adopted 29 families (including nearly 60 children), fulfilling their wish lists and handing out $100 grocery store gift cards.

“I get their names from social workers at the hospital and they’ll fill out a Christmas wish list and we try very hard to accommodate them,” said Menneg, who founded the nonprofit in 2017. “A lot of times, cancer families just don’t have money. It’s always nice to do that and be a part of that and to know you’re bringing a little joy to a family on Christmas Day.”

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

Menneg has learned to get creative when it comes to raising money to support her clients. She said her budget has grown about 15% each year and in 2022, Beyond the Ribbon paid out about $40,000 to patients and their families.

Golf tournaments and 5K races provide a good bit of financial help, as did the recent “Rainbows, Reindeers & Wishes” event at the Hudgens Center of Art and Learning in Duluth and “Bingo & Beyond,” held at various locales in Lawrenceville.

“They are so wonderful to our organization,” said Menneg of the Hudgens Center.

But one event Menneg especially enjoys are the car shows that her organization hosts.

“We started doing car shows a few years back, and those have been a lot of fun and we’ve always made money at them,” she said. “At our first car show, we had 230 cars in downtown Lawrenceville. In 2024, it will be our third year and we’re partnering with City of Lawrenceville — they take on promotion and entertainment and closing the streets and my piece is, I bring in the cars.

“This year we’ll be doing it on the downtown Square — that’s really exciting. I’ve had such a blast meeting people from car clubs. It’s so nice to see them want to be a part of it, especially because it’s likely someone in their family or someone they know has been affected by cancer.

Explore Two moms give hope to others fighting ovarian cancer

“We started doing car shows because they were outdoors and COVID had reared its ugly head and a lot of our families are immune-compromised. So what would be better than for people to get out on a nice day with their families and look at cool cars? We always try to have a kids’ area for the kids to have something to do. We want to make it fun, family-friendly and very inexpensive.”

Menneg, who works in the day surgery outpatient center at Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville, said that her volunteer work at the hospital kick-started the establishment of Beyond the Ribbon.

“I volunteered before and I want to get back to that, in the infusion centers, which flamed my passion even more because I made a lot of friends there and started our support group there, which kind of tumbled into Beyond the Ribbon,” she said. “That’s where it all started.”

Menneg added that Beyond the Ribbon — which she started with four other cancer survivors — might not exist at all without the dedicated assistance from volunteers.

“We know the journey; we’ve been on this journey and we know the struggles,” she said. “I have the best volunteers; they’re just incredible. I couldn’t do what I do without them. I call them the BTR Squad and they are incredible.”

For more information, visit www.beyondtheribboninc.org.

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.