Georgia passes another raise for teachers. Is it enough to alleviate the shortage?

Teachers like Alonso say it’s a good first step – but there are other core issues with the education system that aren’t being addressed.

Alonso’s complaints are echoed by teachers across the state, according to a yearly survey by Georgia’s largest teacher advocacy group, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. PAGE found that out of 5,600 educators, 29% of those surveyed indicated that they would not remain in the profession for another five years, citing burnout, salary, student behavior, and school leadership as reasons for departure.

PAGE Director of Legislative Services Margaret Ciccarelli said the pay raise could help alleviate the teacher shortage but agrees it isn’t a silver bullet.

“Working conditions are important,” Ciccarelli said. “That kind of burnout component is another thing that’s driving attrition.”

Kym Barrett is a kindergarten teacher in DeKalb County, and she has experienced many of the same problems in the field as Alonso. In Barrett’s experience, the increasing workload is another reason people are walking away from the profession. Barrett said that more and more responsibility is being put on teachers’ shoulders without any time to understand or prepare for their new duties.

Barrett agrees with Alonso that while paying people more is never a bad idea, there needs to be a systemic change in the way the profession operates.

“In order for teachers to do all that is being asked of them, we would need to have more support,” Barrett said.

As the state budget awaits Kemp’s signature, Alonso said that she supports the raises for teachers included in the proposal because she believes that salary increases are an important part of combating the shortage. In her personal experience, however, a pay raise wouldn’t have kept her from leaving.

“If I had support from my principal, all of my administration, then I probably would’ve stayed,” said Alonso.

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partners at Fresh Take Georgia, a nonprofit digital news service at the Center for Sustainable Journalism at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Visit them at freshtakegeorgia.org.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.