Georgia pageant queen to launch anti-bully program in Henry County schools

A Hampton pageant queen is set to launch her campaign throughout local schools in the Henry County area.

Kelly Sketo, who won the 2023 title of Mrs. U.S. United during the national competition held in Atlanta this summer, is kicking off her initiative known as Love Shield throughout Henry County schools next month.

“It has a really special meaning to me,” Sketo said. “I just really feel like Love Shield embodies the source of the anti-school bullying initiative. The protection of love for the victims of bullying but also the bullies too. So, I’ve been pouring this into my community, and I am actually going to be launching the official name in October, which is a nationally recognized month against school bullying.”

The October launch will establish an anonymous program that will help students feel safer in sharing that they are possible victims of being bullied.

“That will allow me to see where the problems are in the schools and gear my focus to those issues,” Sketo said.

It is an effort that has already been acknowledged by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as well as Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley and other members of the City Council.

“They were so impressed with the work that I’ve done that on Sept. 12 the city of Hampton honored me with my very own proclamation day,” Sketo said. “I was humbled, and it often makes me wonder if I was worthy enough for the call.”

Explore Georgia Senate looks to curb cyberbullying in schools

However, the Hampton resident and mother continues in her efforts with hopes that the official launch creates a positive outcome for all involved. Sketo has already begun her work at Rocky Creek and Hampton middle schools where she built her platform for the Georgia pageant.

During that time, she picked up on a few helpful resources to drive her initiative forward.

“What I am noticing the biggest issue is that these kids have, in their own way, agreed that they are too scared to step forward,” Sketo said. “They don’t want to tell because when they return they feel things will get worse for them, but I want to bring unity between both of them - the victims and the bully. We have to get to the root. If we help the bullies and help them realize they are loved and needed as well, it will create change.”

It is a change she wishes her son, Jett, will see within the next five to six years.

“He is currently in the eighth grade and has grown so much,” Sketo said.

“Having me present and having me teach not only him but his friends, has helped him grow in himself. My biggest goal is just to make a difference and leave a legacy my children and my family can be proud.”

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.