Georgia sea turtle nesting season begins, marking 60 years of conservation efforts

Back then, it was still legal and common to harvest and eat turtle eggs, turtles were washing up dead in large numbers and their populations were in decline.

Now, sea turtles are protected under state and federal law. They nest by the thousands on Georgia beaches each year, including a record of more than 4,000 nests two years ago.

Dodd said the turtles’ recovery is thanks to those decades of conservation work.

“Those folks were wise and they worked really hard and they collected a lot of data, and it led to a change,” he said. “They were able to turn it around.”

Those scientists’ data and advocacy helped drive a host of changes that have allowed more turtles to survive long enough to return to Georgia beaches to lay the next generation of eggs, including legal protections for the turtles and their nests, special devices that save turtles from dying in shrimp nets and special streetlights that keep artificial light off the beach.

To keep nesting sea turtles safe, Dodd said Georgia beachgoers should avoid using artificial lights at night and stay far back from turtles crawling up the beach. It’s illegal to disturb turtle nests or to interfere with the baby turtles that emerge once the nests start to hatch later in the summer.

