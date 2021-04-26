Braselton offering walking and trolley tours of historic downtown

Known for its lavish Chateau Elan, Braselton will give history buffs a chance to take a peek into its downtown’s storied past.
The town — located on the borders of Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties — will offer walking and trolley tours during May in honor of Preservation Month.
The 1.5-mile tour will start at the William Henry Braselton Home, a two-story Georgian home built in 1909 that currently serves at Braselton’s town hall. Guests will be able to hear stories about the town’s past and step inside several historic buildings, including the Enterprise Roller Mill built in 1900.
The walking tour is free, while trolley tours cost $10 per person. Town officials are encouraging guests to wear masks during the tours. The trolleys will be at limited capacity to promote social distancing.
Anyone interested in attending can register for a tour on the town’s downtown website. With one tour already sold out, the town is encouraging people to sign up quickly, said Amy Pinnell, economic development director. Braselton may schedule more guided tours in the future depending on interest, she said.
The town accommodates private group tours by request, which can be arranged by emailing Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net. There is also a self-guided walking tour brochure available on the town’s website.
Walking tours:
- May 11, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- May 17, 6:30-8 p.m. (Sold out)
Trolley tours:
- May 12, 2-3:30 p.m.
- May 13, 6:30-8 p.m.