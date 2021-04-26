Braselton offering walking and trolley tours of historic downtown

The town — located on the borders of Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties — will offer walking and trolley tours during May in honor of Preservation Month.

The 1.5-mile tour will start at the William Henry Braselton Home, a two-story Georgian home built in 1909 that currently serves at Braselton’s town hall. Guests will be able to hear stories about the town’s past and step inside several historic buildings, including the Enterprise Roller Mill built in 1900.