6/25 Readers write

GPB apparently caves to Republicans in canceling Nigut

Given Georgia Public Broadcasting’s cancellation of Bill Nigut’s “Political Rewind” show, well, there are 5 hours a week I now won’t be listening to GPB 88.5.

I am thoroughly disgusted that the budget-writing Republican majority seemingly caused the only balanced radio talk show in Georgia to be canceled.

Republicans win again, but at what cost? Seems the governing majority just can’t handle a fair and balanced discussion.

GARY HUNNICUTT, LILBURN

Media is latest victim of state GOP control

Consider: Georgia GOP legislative efforts to curb voting rights of individuals. To redistrict many areas in the state. To refuse to extend Medicaid to citizens who need it. To meddle in the curricula and books in schools and public libraries. And now, the cherry on the sundae, GOP-led pressure on Georgia Public Radio to eliminate the most evenhanded, non-polemical broadcast in the state.

However, although the GOP has politized and “weaponized” issues in the public sphere, all these horses and men have yet to prevail. Georgia’s vote for President Biden reflects the fact that a narrow majority of voters had faith in Biden’s superior statesmanship, moderation, experience and deep patriotism -- values Trump lacks or corrupts.

The GPB cave to GOP pressure is damaging. It amounts to efforts to control media. Bill Nigut is one broadcaster who held the line. The GOP has erased that line.

If “1984″ symbolizes the perfect tyranny, Georgia is at 1982. The cherry may be next.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA

Supreme Court could put an end to race-based admissions

The Emancipation Proclamation, effective January 1, 1863, declared an end to slavery in the Confederate States. Implementation varied, however, generally depending upon Union troop advancement. Not until June 19, 1865, did Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrive in Galveston, Texas, and formally issue the order enforcing the emancipation of slaves in Texas, giving rise to the celebration of “Juneteenth.”

Juneteenth is considered “the longest-running African-American holiday” and has been called “America’s second Independence Day,” says Wikipedia.

Now we await additional news of freedom, as the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to issue June rulings in the race-based admissions cases involving Harvard College and the University of North Carolina. As the country’s oldest private college and oldest public college, respectively, where better to put an end to affirmative action-based admissions?

Will these rulings usher in “America’s third Independence Day” by striking a blow against unequal treatment based on race, or give us “America’s second Groundhog Day,” where we face additional months — or years — of the winter of affirmative action?

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Preferred words don’t change facts of American history

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission uses taxpayer money to impose politically correct speech.

Okay, fine. They can force teachers to use their preferred words, but they cannot change the facts of American history and culture.

And, when students learn those facts, they are going to see that the treatment of African Americans, Native Americans, immigrants, poor people, LGBTQ+ Americans and other minority members based on “differences” and “preconceptions” is not and never has been “fair.”

Teachers will also understand that “fairness” demands that every student be given what he, she, or they individually need to succeed.

Maybe the Commission should stop wasting taxpayer money and our universities’ time on nonsense and focus instead on how to address our teacher shortage, better prepare teachers and create an educational system that moves Georgia’s educational outcomes out of the bottom third relative to other states.

DUANE M. FORD, COVINGTON