Others should follow Fulton’s lead in elections improvements
Last week, the State Election Board formally reprimanded the Fulton County Elections Office for sloppy processes in the 2020 election cycle. Since 2020, there have been personnel changes and implementation of better training and tighter processes. Independent monitoring of the past six elections has verified this. The county has agreed to have an independent monitor during the 2024 elections. Fulton County has been transparent and made positive changes.
What about the Coffee County Elections Office, which conspired with campaign operatives, state political party leaders, county political party leaders and a slew of outsiders to allow multiple breaches into the software, hardware and private data back in 2021? Two people pled guilty for their roles in these crimes. Election director Misty Hampton left Coffee County and was hired by Treutlen County months later. In the past month, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office discovered online hacks into Macon-Bibb and Coffee County election systems.
Georgia voters need to know that every county is working in good faith, the same as Fulton County.
CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL
Taxpayers need to know the quality of education they’re funding
I enjoyed the May 12 opinion essay, “Don’t rob us of our right to fully funded public schools” by members of the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition. But what defines a quality public education; what does a quality education cost? It would seem that once we define quality education, we can determine its cost and advocate for funding.
Today, it seems no one can define quality education. Therefore, we cannot identify the funding to support. Many of us feel the checkbook should not be opened to fund public education without knowing what quality public education consists of. Just keep pouring money at it until when?
If we cannot define it, how will we know what it costs or when it is achieved?
STUART NELSON, KENNESAW