Georgia voters need to know that every county is working in good faith, the same as Fulton County.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Taxpayers need to know the quality of education they’re funding

I enjoyed the May 12 opinion essay, “Don’t rob us of our right to fully funded public schools” by members of the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition. But what defines a quality public education; what does a quality education cost? It would seem that once we define quality education, we can determine its cost and advocate for funding.

Today, it seems no one can define quality education. Therefore, we cannot identify the funding to support. Many of us feel the checkbook should not be opened to fund public education without knowing what quality public education consists of. Just keep pouring money at it until when?

If we cannot define it, how will we know what it costs or when it is achieved?

STUART NELSON, KENNESAW