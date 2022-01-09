‘Breakdown’ special episode: Devonia Inman is a free man

After being stymied repeatedly by Georgia’s court system, a ruling by a North Georgia judge and a decision by a relatively new district attorney suddenly led to Inman’s release from incarceration in December. How this fell into place is explained in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast.

The seventh and final episode of Season Four — “Murder Below The Gnat Line” — includes interviews with Inman and his jubilant parents on the roadside across from the prison and after they returned to their home in California.