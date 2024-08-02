Although she just turned 61, Atlanta resident Sheila Fingerhood said she feels like she’s 25.

One of the contributing factors to her youthful vigor is that she has two rescued dogs — a 4-year-old pittie and a 7-year-old boxer/lab mix — who keep her on her toes. They require love and affection and of course lots of walks and playing fetch.

Explore Why older pets are sometimes perfect for older owners

Fingerhood, like many older metro Atlanta residents, has opened her heart and her home to animals who need it most.

“I did have two prior to the ones I have now,” Fingerhood said. “I lost them to cancer. We needed to fill that void in our hearts again.”

So she turned to Lifeline Animal Project in DeKalb County.

Credit: Contributed by Sheila Fingerhood Credit: Contributed by Sheila Fingerhood

“We just wanted dogs that needed adopting,” she said. “We got them two years apart. The first one we got when we lost our first pet, so the other pet wouldn’t be so lonely. Then when we lost the second one, the first rescue was lonely as well and we missed having two running around.”

Fingerhood said having two energetic dogs in the house is a blessing. It keeps her active. Whether she’s throwing a ball or spending time in the yard or going for a walk, there’s no opportunity to be lazy or complacent. There’s always something to do.

And it’s not just exercise the dogs offer.

Explore 3 Atlanta pet shelters that offer discounts to older adopters

“I get unconditional love and companionship from them,” Fingerhood said. “My husband and son sometimes go out of town for work. The dogs are my company when they’re gone. I have my pups. They give you a sense of purpose.”

Fingerhood said being 60 is still young in her opinion. She feels 25 years old and encouraged other metro Atlanta residents over 50 to consider rescuing a dog if their health and resources permit.

And rescuing the pittie has given her an additional unexpected outlet. She’s a member of a Pitbull Parents of Atlanta social media group and that gives her a bit of a social outlet as well, reading about other pittie parents in her area and sometimes engaging in discussions online.

“I’d say think about rescuing because it will help you to move around and you’ll get a lot of love in return,” she said. “It’s a little sense of security and it’s pure happiness and joy knowing you’re giving them a life that (they) would never have had.”

Sandy Cole describes herself as a “spry senior citizen” and that’s partially because she’s around dogs all the time.

Credit: Contributed by Sandy Cole Credit: Contributed by Sandy Cole

The 69-year-old Woodstock resident is a volunteer with Barkville Dog Rescue and assists Paws of North Georgia. She’s an events coordinator, helping set up events that increase visibility for dogs that need a home.

“We look for places we can take our dogs out to have them be seen by the public and get donations,” she said.

Cole also fosters dogs who might eventually find permanent homes. She sometimes keeps dogs at her house until they’re adopted to a forever home. Unfortunately, she admits to failing miserably at this several times. She sometimes can’t seem to part with a dog that’s only supposed to be at her home temporarily.

Explore Best dog breeds for older people

“It’s a workout,” she said. “With the foster dogs and my own dogs I don’t need to go to a gym. They keep me on my toes. And I believe that keeps me healthy and happy. I walk the dogs, I take them places. It’s nice to know you’re doing something to help an animal. Everyone says they’re good for your blood pressure. I believe that.”

Cole said at Barkville, they often see older adults interested in rescuing. They try to match a family with just the right dog, taking into consideration a person’s activity and mobility level and their lifestyle. An extremely active senior might want a younger, more energetic puppy or dog, while someone who’s more of a homebody might want an older dog that doesn’t require as much activity.

“We hear a lot of success stories,” Cole said. “A lot of people give us good feedback. We do see a lot of seniors interested in rescuing. I think it’s the companionship they like. Sure, you’re giving a wonderful, loving animal a home but you’re also getting so much out of it yourself.”