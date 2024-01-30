Thinking about getting a dog? Here are 4 kid-friendly breeds

Taking into consideration your environment can be a big help when deciding on a dog. Do you live in a warm or cold state? In the city or country? In an apartment or house? After you identify the factors of what size dog you want and how it can fit into your physical space, it’s time to start looking for your pet.

To help your search for the best dog for your family, here are four kid-friendly dog breeds.

Irish setter

“Irish setters are super friendly and social, making them ideal for families with kids,” said Dr. Paola Cuevas, MVZ, a behaviorist with Dogster.com.

These dogs are very active and are ideal for kids who can provide hours of attention and playtime. They were originally bred to be birding dogs, but their playful nature makes them perfect for families with small children.

Newfoundland

Although the Newfoundland grows to be 130-150 pounds, it’s very loyal and devoted to its family. According to the American Kennel Club, the Newfoundland has “the intelligence to act on his own responsibility when rescue work demands it. Because of these traits, Newfoundlands make excellent family dogs.”

Standard poodle

The Standard poodle lives 12-15 years and can weigh anywhere from 44 to 71 pounds. This is the perfect pet for active families, as it has a lot of energy. From a financial standpoint, the poodle will need regular grooming and upkeep.

“Remember that there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog,” pointed out Ali Smith, CEO and founder of Rebarkable and dog behavior consultant. “All dogs carry allergens, but poodles/doodles can be low-allergy options.”

Retrievers

From the golden to the Labrador retriever, these are classic family friendly dogs — if you don’t mind your pet growing to be 60-80 pounds. Both breeds love water and are ideal for families who live by lakes, streams or oceans.