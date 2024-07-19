Georgia football picked by media to win SEC championship

Georgia Bulldogs

The votes are in, and the Georgia Bulldogs have been tabbed as the media favorite to win the conference.

The Bulldogs earned 165 first-place votes from among media members who voted at the SEC Football Media Days this week in Dallas, giving them the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll.

Texas finished second, followed by Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU to round out the top five.

This is the first year that the SEC will not have divisions, meaning the top two teams in the league standings after the regular season will play in the conference championship game.

Georgia’s road to the SEC Championship game

While Georgia is the favorite to get to the title game in Atlanta, it won’t be an easy path. The Bulldogs have road games coming against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss. Georgia also makes a trip to Kentucky and will host Tennessee and Auburn.

“We kind of embrace that, and we love it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, what you didn’t get to mention is we open with Clemson, too, one of the top programs in the country. So we’re really excited about that. I think that motivates our offseason so that we have the right kind of approach to the offseason.

“You know, our guys embrace that. As coaches we want to play the best.”

Georgia has been a regular participant in the SEC Championship game under Smart, as the Bulldogs have played in six such games since Smart became head coach.

The game will have the added stake of potentially giving the winner a bye in the College Football Playoff.

The loser may have to play a first-round game only two weeks later. While that game potentially could be on campus, there also is the chance that the loser of the SEC Championship game would have to go on the road in the first round.

“It’s hard to do in the SEC,” Smart said of working through a tough schedule. “That’s why you get a chance to recruit to 85 scholarships, so that you have depth. Can you get your younger players ready faster than your opponent is a huge advantage.

Under Smart, Georgia has won the SEC twice, last doing so in 2022. The Bulldogs’ only loss of the 2023 season came in the SEC Championship game, as they lost to Alabama. Georgia was picked to win the SEC last season as well.

Georgia opens the 2024 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Clemson Tigers at noon Aug. 31.

The SEC Championship game will be played Dec. 7, also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

2024 SEC predicted order of finish

  1. Georgia (165 first-place votes)
  2. Texas (27)
  3. Alabama (12)
  4. Ole Miss (4)
  5. LSU (2)
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Auburn
  11. Kentucky
  12. Florida
  13. South Carolina (1)
  14. Arkansas
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Vanderbilt (2)

