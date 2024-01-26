News

Small group of counter-protesters shows up at UGA

By
45 minutes ago

A little before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a small group of apparent counter-protesters arrived on the University of Georgia campus.

UGA Dean of Students Eric Atkinson and Associate Dean of Students Jan Davis Barham asked them to leave the area where the pro-Palestinian protestors had set up, and to set up in an area across the sidewalk that has been designated for counter-protesters.

“We’re doing that so that your free speech rights exists and so are theirs. I am requesting for you to be in compliance with what we are asking,” Barham told the second group, which consisted of about half a dozen people, including one woman who said she was a UGA student.

The second group’s motivation for being at the protest site wasn’t immediately clear.

“Let’s get in the middle of this (expletive). Let’s (expletive) party,” said one man in the second group.

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

