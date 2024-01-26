Small group of counter-protesters shows up at UGA

A little before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a small group of apparent counter-protesters arrived on the University of Georgia campus.

UGA Dean of Students Eric Atkinson and Associate Dean of Students Jan Davis Barham asked them to leave the area where the pro-Palestinian protestors had set up, and to set up in an area across the sidewalk that has been designated for counter-protesters.

“We’re doing that so that your free speech rights exists and so are theirs. I am requesting for you to be in compliance with what we are asking,” Barham told the second group, which consisted of about half a dozen people, including one woman who said she was a UGA student.