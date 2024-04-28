ROBINSON, Jr., George



Jason



George Jason Robinson, Jr. of John's Creek, GA, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024, from cardiac-related issues.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Lynn Robinson; brother, Brent Robinson; and sister, Nancy Robinson.



George left behind wife, Linda Robinson, of John's Creek, GA; daughter, Kathy Boatenreiter (spouse, Randy) of Kailua Kona, HI; and brother, Clint Etheridge (spouse, Stevie Etheridge), of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Chris Granade and Brett Boatenreiter; four great-grandchildren, stepchildren, and other family members and friends.



George was born in Decatur, GA, on February 27, 1945. He graduated from Georgia State University in 1973, then obtained his law degree and received his JD in 1979. George worked in the legal field in many capacities, including Senior Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County, GA and as a Defense Attorney for Circuit Defender's Office. He most recently practiced law in private practice in Atlanta, GA.



George also served in the military as U.S. Army Counterintelligence Agent for several years, where he was held in highest esteem.



George enjoyed game show time with his beloved wife, cruising, reading, keeping up with current events, and a good steak.



In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to your favorite organization.



A committal service with military honors will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 9:00 AM, at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114.



