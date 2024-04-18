HOUSTON, Robert Brian



Robert "Brian" Houston, a cherished son, husband, brother, uncle, partner and friend, passed away on March 28, 2024, at the age of 55, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was born on September 23, 1968 in Lorain, Ohio, to Joel and Patricia Houston, and resided in Oakwood, Georgia.



Robert, known to all as "Brian" was a man of insatiable curiosity. He was a dedicated lifelong learner who was always seeking to explore new horizons. Brian graduated from Avon Lake High School, then completed his higher education at Cleveland State University. With a degree and background in engineering, Brian embarked on a career path that led him to discover his true talent in the field of Supply Chain Logistics. His exceptional skills in computer code writing and analytical thinking made him a respected subject matter expert and consultant in designing data applications to assist major corporations improve their logistics processes. Brian's work took him across the globe and throughout the United States, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.



In his leisure time, Robert Brian enjoyed various activities like wake surfing, snowboarding, and mountain biking. He found joy in both luxurious experiences and rugged adventures. His zest for life and exploration was boundless. Brian will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Brian is survived by his mother, Patricia; and his brothers, William, John, Jay, Todd, Josh, and Seth. He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Houston; and his pets, Nano and Mimi. Although separated, Brian and Jutamas (Tham) maintained an amicable relationship and provided a loving environment for their pets.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on April 25, 2024, at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, Ohio, 440-933-3202, condolences atwww.buschcares.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com