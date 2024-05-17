Biden sets Saturday event in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse speech

“Not only does Trump not have any public staff or offices in Georgia, the RNC’s ‘minority community outreach centers’ in the state have all closed — including an Asian American outreach center in Gwinnett County that is now a sex shop,” it read.

The memo also underscored ongoing rifts among Republicans over Donald Trump’s comeback bid, noting first lady Marty Kemp’s reticence to endorse the former president and ex-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution op-ed endorsing Biden’s reelection.

“The Biden-Harris campaign will continue to highlight the stark contrast between President Biden’s fight to lower costs, create jobs, and protect our freedoms with Donald Trump’s threats to our health care, our economy, and our democracy,” it read.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential contender to capture the state in nearly three decades when he narrowly defeated Trump in 2020. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock followed with upset U.S. Senate victories in 2021 and 2022.

Republicans see Georgia as a linchpin in Trump’s reelection campaign and promise to devote resources to flipping back the state, and tout recent polls that show the Republican with solid leads over Biden.

The details of Biden’s Saturday afternoon campaign event weren’t immediately clear beyond plans to meet voters at a local Black-owned small business.

But it is one of several stops he scheduled over the weekend in Atlanta. Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank is hosting a Saturday fundraiser for Biden, followed by his Morehouse College speech on Sunday.