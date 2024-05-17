Politics

Biden sets Saturday event in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse speech

President Joe Biden talks at a rally at Pullman Yard on Saturday evening in Atlanta, March 9, 2024. (Steve Schaefer steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

President Joe Biden talks at a rally at Pullman Yard on Saturday evening in Atlanta, March 9, 2024. (Steve Schaefer steve.schaefer@ajc.com)
By
20 minutes ago

President Joe Biden plans to meet with Black voters in Atlanta on Saturday ahead of his closely watched commencement speech at Morehouse College, the latest in the Democrat’s escalating efforts to shore up his support with a crucial constituency.

The campaign announced the visit on Friday in tandem with a memo outlining Biden’s plans to recapture Georgia amid polls that show flagging support among younger and more diverse voters, in part over backlash of his handling of Israel’s war with Hamas.

Quentin Fulks, Biden’s Georgia-bred principal deputy campaign manager, wrote in the memo of the campaign’s more than 20 in-state staffers and 10 offices that are set to open by the end of the month in Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah.

“Not only does Trump not have any public staff or offices in Georgia, the RNC’s ‘minority community outreach centers’ in the state have all closed — including an Asian American outreach center in Gwinnett County that is now a sex shop,” it read.

The memo also underscored ongoing rifts among Republicans over Donald Trump’s comeback bid, noting first lady Marty Kemp’s reticence to endorse the former president and ex-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution op-ed endorsing Biden’s reelection.

“The Biden-Harris campaign will continue to highlight the stark contrast between President Biden’s fight to lower costs, create jobs, and protect our freedoms with Donald Trump’s threats to our health care, our economy, and our democracy,” it read.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential contender to capture the state in nearly three decades when he narrowly defeated Trump in 2020. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock followed with upset U.S. Senate victories in 2021 and 2022.

Republicans see Georgia as a linchpin in Trump’s reelection campaign and promise to devote resources to flipping back the state, and tout recent polls that show the Republican with solid leads over Biden.

The details of Biden’s Saturday afternoon campaign event weren’t immediately clear beyond plans to meet voters at a local Black-owned small business.

But it is one of several stops he scheduled over the weekend in Atlanta. Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank is hosting a Saturday fundraiser for Biden, followed by his Morehouse College speech on Sunday.

ExploreWill Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early voting ends today for Georgia primary election

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Will Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft grabs another 160 acres south of Atlanta for data centers

Credit: AP

Funeral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy
46m ago

Credit: AP

Funeral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy
46m ago

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation
5m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Capitol Recap: Spotlight to shine on Georgia as host to first Biden-Trump debate
1h ago
Early voting ends today for Georgia primary election
Will Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

70TH ANNIVERSARY
After Brown decision, these students and teachers changed Georgia’s schools
Airman Roger Fortson’s family prepares for his funeral in Atlanta
46m ago
Last day of early voting! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide