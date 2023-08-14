BreakingNews
Judge denies city of Atlanta’s motion to stay on referendum timeline extension

Nguyen testifies to Fulton grand jury: ‘No individual is above the law.’

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

News
By
25 minutes ago
X

Former state Rep. Bee Nguyen confirmed Monday she testified before the Fulton County grand jury’s investigation into Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election.

In a statement released shortly after she left the Fulton County Courthouse, the Atlanta Democrat didn’t reveal what she said to the grand jurors but she did elaborate on why she agreed to speak to the group.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

“No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy,” she wrote, adding:

“We all have a duty to preserve our democracy. We owe this duty to the great individuals that fought and sacrificed to create and pass down this democracy to us, and we owe this duty to future generations that cannot pick up the mantle yet.”

Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan were among the witnesses who testified Monday as Fulton County District Attorney prepares to announce whether she will seek criminal charges against Trump and his allies.

The two were among several Democrats in state legislative hearings in December 2020 who pushed back on pro-Trump conspiracy theories promoted by the former president’s allies.

Jordan has also previously said investigators were interested in her experience encountering a group of sham Republican electors who cast phony ballots for Trump at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

Read Nguyen’s full statement here.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
4h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
7h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
7h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
6h ago
The Latest
Training center protestors clash with deputies outside Fulton courthouse
27m ago
‘When are we going to stop pretending that this is normal?’
47m ago
Former state Sen. Jordan: ‘It’s about time’
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
19h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top