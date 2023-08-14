Nguyen testifies to Fulton grand jury: ‘No individual is above the law.’

Former state Rep. Bee Nguyen confirmed Monday she testified before the Fulton County grand jury’s investigation into Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election.

In a statement released shortly after she left the Fulton County Courthouse, the Atlanta Democrat didn’t reveal what she said to the grand jurors but she did elaborate on why she agreed to speak to the group.

“No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy,” she wrote, adding:

“We all have a duty to preserve our democracy. We owe this duty to the great individuals that fought and sacrificed to create and pass down this democracy to us, and we owe this duty to future generations that cannot pick up the mantle yet.”

Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan were among the witnesses who testified Monday as Fulton County District Attorney prepares to announce whether she will seek criminal charges against Trump and his allies.

The two were among several Democrats in state legislative hearings in December 2020 who pushed back on pro-Trump conspiracy theories promoted by the former president’s allies.

Jordan has also previously said investigators were interested in her experience encountering a group of sham Republican electors who cast phony ballots for Trump at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

