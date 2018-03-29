A brief history of wildlife roaming Atlanta

Sept. 26, 2013: Animal control officials worked to trap a pack of four wild pigs that were scaring residents in Lithonia.

Sept. 19, 2013: Not one or two, but three black bears were spotted taking a leisurely walk through a Cumming neighborhood. Resident Jeff Adler snapped some pictures, but stayed in his car.

Sept. 16, 2013: For months, drivers traveling near the intersection of I-75 and I-675, near the Henry-Clayton county line, spotted what they believed was a bull. Nope, not a bull. Kevin the Cow was corralled and tranquilized before being moved to safer pastures.

May 2013: A 3-foot alligator clamped down on the arm of a trapper as it was captured in Gwinnett County. "There's a gator bite for you," trapper Jason Clark said.

March 2013: For more than 24 hours, a 7-month-old water buffalo roamed Barrow County after escaping from her new home. "Precious 8" was spotted by a driver, who called police and the animal's owner, who was relieved to get the water buffalo home.

May 2012: A Cherokee County homeowner called 911 after spotting a black bear on the back steps of her home. The bear stomped the ground before retreating to the woods.

April 2012: A bold bobcat was spotted by employees outside the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant. Bobcats are typically secretive, but this one was so bold, she was spotted during the daytime with the help of a trail camera.

November 2011: Just days before Thanksgiving, a turkey flew to the parking lot of a Marietta gas station and then walked inside. A police officer watched the fowl play and removed the bird from the store before any feathers were ruffled.

March 2011: Forget chickens crossing the road. In Milton, it was wild turkeys fowling up traffic for two days in the Arnold Mill Road area.

February 2011: Police officers and animal control officials searched several days for a former pet pig spotted along I-75 in Cobb County. Days after this little piggy was captured, it was adopted by a new family.

October 2010: A deer was rescued from a Cherokee County swimming pool just days after a buffalo was removed from a pool in White County.

August 2010: A venomous rattlesnake was missing for two days from Zoo Atlanta before being found dead about 100 yards away on a front porch. Turns out, a resident in the area had no idea where the snake belonged and beat it to death.

February 2010: A zebra traveling with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus caused a commotion downtown when it escaped during the evening rush hour. It was captured on the Downtown Connector. Lima, the 12-year-old zebra, was euthanized the following month due to its injured hooves.

February 2010: A bison fell off a truck on I-20 eastbound, breaking its legs in the fall. The animal had to be euthanized.

October 2009: A 6-foot, 9-inch wild alligator was spotted along I-85 in Coweta County. State DNR officials transported the gator to a swampy home in Pike County.