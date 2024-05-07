BreakingNews
Judge in Trump's classified documents case cancels May trial date; no new date set
Nation & World News

Xi begins Serbia visit on the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese Embassy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to European ally Serbia falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy during NATO’s air war over Kosovo
Workers stick a Chinese national flag on a billboard in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers stick a Chinese national flag on a billboard in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo.

U.S. jets dropped five bombs on the Chinese Embassy compound in the Serbian capital on May 7, 1999, setting it ablaze and killing three Chinese nationals. Twenty other people were injured in the bombing, which has burdened relations between the two powers ever since.

Xi referred to the bombing in an op-ed published in Serbia’s Politika newspaper on Tuesday, saying that “we must not forget that 25 years ago today, NATO brazenly bombed the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia,” according to translations carried by Chinese state media.

“The Chinese people value peace but will never allow historical tragedies to happen again," Xi added.

The Western military alliance had launched the air war in March that year to force then Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic to end a brutal onslaught against ethnic Albanian rebels in Kosovo.

The U.S. at the time apologized and said the embassy bombing was a mistake that happened due to faulty intelligence. The intended target, Washington said, was the headquarters of a Serbian state arms exporter located on the same street, a few blocks away.

“Imagine that somebody would, even by accident, strike an American Embassy somewhere around the world. The reaction would be immediate,” said Sven Biscop, a professor of European foreign and security policy at the Ghent University and Egmont Institute.

“So for a country like China, it is also clear that this is a big thing," he added. "And, of course, it has not been forgotten.”

Angry protesters in China stormed U.S. diplomatic installations as the bombing fueled anti-American sentiments and speculation that the attack was intentional rather than accidental. Mistrust over the incident has endured to this day.

“We will probably never really conclusively know either way," Biscop said. “But one thing is sure. In war, incidents like that do happen, and I usually tend to go for the most simple explanation rather than try to invent complicated theories.”

While straining Beijing's relations with the U.S., the embassy bombing brought China and Serbia closer together. China has emerged as Serbia’s largest provider of foreign direct investment and its second-largest trading partner after the European Union.

Beijing opposed the NATO bombing campaign and has since backed Belgrade's bid to counter the Western-backed push for independence in Kosovo, a former Serbian province. In return, Serbia has been a loyal ally to Beijing and has opened its doors without restraint to billions of dollars of Chinese investment, even as it formally seeks EU membership.

"The friendship forged in blood between the peoples of China and Serbia has become the common memory of the two peoples and will inspire both sides to move forward together,” Xi wrote. “We are willing to work with our Serbian friends to stay true to our original aspirations, join hands in progress, write a new chapter in national development and revitalization, and build a China-Serbia community with a shared future for mankind in the new era.”

Signs of pro-China sentiments were clearly visible ahead of Xi's visit on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Belgrade, a huge Chinese flag was placed on a skyscraper along a roadway leading into the city from the airport. Smaller Chinese and Serbian flags could be seen downtown and along a highway.

Serbia's air force MiG-29 jets escorted Xi's presidential plane to the Belgrade airport.

Xi arrived from France and will later travel to Hungary as part of his first European tour in five years.

He is expected to visit the site of the former embassy and pay his respects to the bombing victims. A Chinese cultural center now stands at the spot where the embassy was once located.

The sprawling complex reportedly includes a Confucius Institute, workshops, exhibitions, offices, residential space and a hotel. It is seen as a symbol of China's growing influence in Serbia and across Europe.

Near the institute, a group of visitors from China last weekend bowed in front of a simple black-marble monument and laid flowers in honor of the victims of the 1999 bombing. An inscription on the monument in both Chinese and English reads: “Honor Martyrs, Cherish Peace.”

___

Associated Press writers Sylvain Plazy in Brussels and Christopher Bodeen in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Cleaners walk in front of a Chinese national flag placed on the building in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk in front of a Chinese national flag in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks in front of a Chinese national flag in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and his wife Peng Liyuan during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his wife Peng Liyuan wave during a welcome ceremony upon arrival at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, reviews the honor guard with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center right, welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and his wife Peng Liyuan during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at the Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers hang on ropes to install a giant Chinese national flag on a skyscraper that is a symbolic gateway leading into the city from the airport, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 4, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chinese flags fly on lampposts, days before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A statue of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius stands in front of the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, April 29, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday, May 7, falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chinese and Serbian flags fly on lampposts, days before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers hang on ropes to install a giant Chinese national flag on a skyscraper that is a symbolic gateway leading into the city from the airport, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 4, 2024. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO's air war over Kosovo. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Kemp signs new voter challenge and election security laws1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Stormy Daniels testifies in graphic detail at Trump hush money trial
4m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Youth arrested after Dunwoody High student collapses at school, dies
1h ago

$1 billion film studio campus in rural Fulton County fizzles out
2h ago

$1 billion film studio campus in rural Fulton County fizzles out
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 5th largest hotel unveils sweeping renovation. Take a look
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stormy Daniels testifies in graphic detail at Trump hush money trial
4m ago
One Tech Tip: How to spot AI-generated deepfake images
10m ago
Semi-automatic gun ban nixed in Colorado’s Democratic-controlled statehouse after...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days