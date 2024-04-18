BreakingNews
Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80
Nation & World News

Workers at Mercedes factories near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to vote in May on United Auto Workers union

Workers at Mercedes-Benz factories near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will vote next month on whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers union
FILE - The redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan reaches its final assembly stage the auto maker's plant, Sept. 5, 2014, in Vance, Ala. Workers at Mercedes-Benz factories near Tuscaloosa, Ala., will vote in May 2024 on whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers union. The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday, April 18, 2024, that the vote will take place from May 13 to May 17 at the facilities in Vance and Woodstock, Ala. (Brent Snavel/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan reaches its final assembly stage the auto maker's plant, Sept. 5, 2014, in Vance, Ala. Workers at Mercedes-Benz factories near Tuscaloosa, Ala., will vote in May 2024 on whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers union. The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday, April 18, 2024, that the vote will take place from May 13 to May 17 at the facilities in Vance and Woodstock, Ala. (Brent Snavel/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
51 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of workers at a big Mercedes-Benz factory near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will vote next month on whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers union.

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that the vote will take place from May 13 to May 17 at the facilities in Vance and Woodstock, Alabama. Votes will be counted by the agency on May 17.

The NRLB said that the company and the union agreed to the election dates.

The vote will be the second in the union's drive to organize 150,000 workers at more than a dozen nonunion auto manufacturing plants largely in Southern states. About 4,300 workers at Volkswagen's factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are voting on union representation this week, with the vote tally to be announced on Friday.

The organizing effort comes after the UAW won big pay raises after striking Detroit's three automakers last fall.

The Mercedes facilities had about 6,100 employees as of the end of 2023. More than 5,000 are calling for the union vote, UAW has said.

In response to the workers’ petition, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International stated that it “fully respects our Team Members’ choice (on) whether to unionize.” The company added that it plans to ensure all workers have a chance to cast their own secret-ballot vote and have access to “the information necessary to make an informed choice” during the election process.

The UAW has accused Mercedes management of anti-union tactics in recent weeks, filing federal labor charges against the company.

Earlier this week the governors of six Southern states, including Alabama and Tennessee, put out a statement saying that workers will put their jobs in jeopardy if they vote for a union.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80
1h ago

Georgians claimed more than $109 million in deductions for ‘unborn dependents’
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

CeeLo Green just bought Rico Wade’s old house
2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

CeeLo Green just bought Rico Wade’s old house
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Second juror removed from Trump hush money trial over truthfulness concerns
26m ago
The Latest
THE LATEST
Officials at Group of Seven meeting call for new sanctions against Iran
12m ago
Husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon is arrested again in party finance...
14m ago
Biden administration moves to make conservation an equal to industry on US lands
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
Sugar cravings could be caused by loneliness, study finds
Cobb County Superior Court clerk candidates to debate in forum