Nation & World News

White Sox drop to 3-22 as Julien hits 2 of Twins' 5 homers in 6-3 win for 4-game sweep

The Chicago White Sox dropped to 3-22, wasting a two-run lead and stretching their losing streak to a season-high seven with a 6-3 defeat to Minnesota on Thursday as Edouard Julien hit two of the Twins’ five solo home runs
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tanner Banks (57) walks back to the dugout during a pitching change in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tanner Banks (57) walks back to the dugout during a pitching change in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By PATRICK DONNELLY – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox dropped to 3-22, wasting a two-run lead and stretching their losing streak to a season-high seven with a 6-3 defeat Thursday to Minnesota on Thursday as Edouard Julien hit two of the Twins’ five solo home runs.

Chicago matched Cincinnati in 2022, Detroit in 2003 and Washington in 1894 as teams that opened 3-22. Baltimore began 2-23 in 1988.

Julien and José Miranda homered in a three-run sixth inning off Michael Soroka, Julian homered again off John Brebbia in the seventh and Carlos Santana and Jose Miranda went deep against Steven Wilson in the eighth.

Chicago, off to the worst start in franchise history, has been outscored 141-56 and allowed 38 home runs.

Minnesota swept the four-game series, its longest winning streak since five straight from last Aug. 3-7, 2023. Julien has seven home runs this season.

Andrew Vaughn and Korey Lee each had two hits for the White Sox, who wasted 2-0 lead.

Julian and Jeffers homered on consecutive pitches in sixth, and Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler and Willi Castro hit consecutive singles against Tanner Banks (0-2) for a 3-2 lead.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson gave up two runs on seven hits while fanning six in his second start of the season.

Cole Sands (1-0) pitched a hitless inning for his first major league win. The 26-year-old right-hander was 0-3 in 2022, his only prior big league decision. Griffin Jax got two outs for his fourth save as Chicago scored an unearned run.

Kevin Pillar hit a sacrifice fly in the second and Paul DeJong an RBI single in the fourth off Simeon Woods Richardson, who gave up seven hits in five innings while striking out six in his second start this season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (0-3, 6.41 ERA) will start on Friday at Tampa Bay. Flexen’s last two outings have come in relief after he gave up 13 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over his first three starts.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.91) will face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Anaheim. In his last three starts, Ober has allowed just two earned runs in 17 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Steven Wilson (36) stands on the mound after a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana (30) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda (64) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez (74) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien, left, celebrates with Ryan Jeffers after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro (50) hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Soroka (40) hands the game ball to manager Pedro Grifol during a pitching change in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro, left, celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. At right is Twins coach Hank Conger. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Israel-Hamas war protesters clash with officers at Emory in Atlanta2h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s immunity argument
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
1h ago

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
1h ago

Credit: TNS

McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race, judges rules
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Suns' Big 3 in a big pickle, down 2-0 against the Timberwolves as series moves to Phoenix
4m ago
USC cancels graduation ceremony as college officials worry about pro-Palestinian protest...
5m ago
Gay actor's speech back on at Pennsylvania school after cancellation over his 'lifestyle'
7m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas
Falcons had busy offseason leading to NFL draft
Archives: Eatonton couple ‘the unlikeliest of victims’ - The Lake Oconee case