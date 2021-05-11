Wall Street opens lower, led by more drops in Big Tech stocks

Shares dropped Tuesday in Asia after selling of several Big Tech companies pulled U.S. benchmarks lower.

Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined, while Shanghai advanced.

Despite reassurances from the Federal Reserve and a much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs reading last week, investors have refocused on the potential for surging prices to pressure central banks into tapering off on their massive stimulus and ultra-low interest rates, analysts said.

“Investors seem to look past the jobs report and continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Germany’s DAX sank 2% to 15,101.18, while the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 1.8% to 6,272.36. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 2% to 6,980.62.

China reported its strongest increase in producer prices since October 2017 last month, as supply constraints cascaded into manufacturing.