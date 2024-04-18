Nation & World News

Virginia law allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through NIL deals

Virginia’s governor has signed a law that allows state colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through name, image and likeness endorsement deals
Virginia Tech's Olivia Summiel, left, celebrates with Clara Strack (13) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Virginia Tech's Olivia Summiel, left, celebrates with Clara Strack (13) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)
16 minutes ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed measure into law Thursday that allows state colleges and universities to directly pay their athletes through name, image and likeness compensation deals, a measure believed to be the first of its kind.

The law, which takes effect July 1, was signed one day after the NCAA eased some of its NIL restrictions but noted that its longstanding "prohibitions against pay-for-play and schools compensating student-athletes for use of their NIL remain in place."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said other states may follow Virginia's lead. Several states have legislation pending, including Oklahoma, Nebraska and Louisiana.

“The Virginia decision — by the lawmakers there and the governor to sign it — I think really kickstarts it and puts it right at all of our doorsteps,” Manuel said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The NCAA in July 2021 allowed college athletes to earn money from deals with brands or businesses that compensate them for such things as endorsements or personal appearances. That has made millions of dollars available to athletes and prompted many states to put laws in place preventing the NCAA from restricting NIL revenue, seen by most as a recruiting enticement.

“If this law gets us closer to a federal or a national solution for college athletics then it will be more than worthwhile,” University of Virginia athletic director Carla Williams told ESPN. “Until then, we have an obligation to ensure we maintain an elite athletics program at UVA.”

Earlier this week, the NCAA moved forward on legislation that would allow its 1,100 member schools to be more actively involved in securing sponsorship and endorsement deals for their athletes, including facilitating opportunities between third parties and athletes.

The Virginia law clears the way for donors to work directly with a school on paying athletes. One of the bill's sponsors, Del. Terry Austin, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, that the bipartisan measure was drafted by a University of Virginia deputy athletic director.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock told ESPN the school is considering different options for NIL payments, from contracting with a marketing agency or booster-backed collective to pay the athletes rather than money directly from the athletic department.

In December, when NCAA President Charlie Baker proposed a new subdivision of Division I athletics, he said all D-I schools should attempt to bring most NIL activities in-house and consider joint licensing deals with their athletes that would allow schools to pay the athletes.

State lawmakers have been a recent catalyst in prompting changes to NCAA rules around player compensation. In 2019, California lawmakers passed a bill that allowed college athletes to cash in on their fame, other states quickly followed suit and the NCAA was forced to lift its regulations. What remains is a patchwork of rules across the country.

Since then, the NCAA has suffered a number of losses in court tied to its basic model of amateurism amid growing support for empowering athletes.

Last month, it halted investigations into booster-backed collectives or other third parties making NIL deals with D-I athletes. A few days later, Dartmouth men's basketball players took an early step toward forming the first union in college sports.

“I do think the time is upon us where student-athletes either are going to be employees or are going to be allowed to receive money, even if they’re not employees,” Manuel told the AP.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Orange team wide receiver Ali Jennings (0) is stopped short of the end zone by Maroon team defender Joshua Clarke (5) after catching a pass from quarterback William "Pop" Watson III during Virginia Tech's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly (11) reacts in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

West Virginia pitcher Tyler Switalski throws to a Pittsburgh batter during an NCAA college baseball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at an event in Alexandria, Va, on Dec. 13, 2023. Virginia's governor signed a law Thursday, April 18, 2024, that allows the state's colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through name, image and likeness deals. The law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin bypasses an NCAA rule that prevents schools from paying athletes under NIL guidelines.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Wachovia Center operations manager Jim McDonald, left, and carpenter foreman Tim Allen remove the protective film covering the NCAA logo at mid-court on the center's basketball court, Wednesday, March 15, 2006, in Philadelphia. NCAA athletes will be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements — after the association fast-tracked legislation Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to fall in line with a recent court order. (Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, FIie)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This is the NCAA March Madness logo at center court before a practice day for NCAA college men's basketball teams participating in the first and second round tournament games at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. First round games will be played Thursday, and second round games will be played Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

OPINION
CUNNINGHAM: Time for Hawks to end Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment

Georgians claimed more than $109 million in deductions for ‘unborn dependents’

Credit: AP

Proposed resolution would allow Georgia war hero to lie in state in U.S. Capitol
2h ago

Credit: AP

Proposed resolution would allow Georgia war hero to lie in state in U.S. Capitol
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Second juror removed from Trump hush money trial over truthfulness concerns
27m ago
The Latest
THE LATEST
US and UK announce new sanctions on Iran as EU leaders promise more
9m ago
Democrats weigh prospect of helping Johnson save his job as House speaker
12m ago
Kennedy family makes ‘crystal clear’ its Biden endorsement in attempt to deflate RFK...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Watch live: DeKalb County CEO candidates to debate tonight
Dickey Betts, guitar legend who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 80
What happened to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Macon? It's safe in storage