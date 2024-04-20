Nation & World News

Verstappen wins again. This time he takes first Formula 1 sprint race of the season

Max Verstappen has continued his dominance in Formula 1 and took the first sprint race of the season — the prelude to the full-blown Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car in the rain during the sprint qualifying session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car in the rain during the sprint qualifying session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By STEPHEN WADE – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

SHANGHAI (AP) — Max Verstappen, continuing his dominance in Formula 1, took Saturday's first sprint race of the season — the prelude to the full-blown Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the 9th of 19 laps and then stretched out his lead to win by 13 seconds ahead of Hamilton. Sergio Perez of Red Bull was third and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was fourth.

Red Bull's Verstappen is the three-time defending F1 champion and is almost unbeatable in any format.

He will be the favorite to win Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, which is the fifth race of the season. Verstappen has won three of the first four GP races and 22 of the last 26.

Lando Norris of McLaren and Hamilton of Mercedes started on the front row with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Verstappen on the second row.

The sprint — F1 will run six this season — is about one-third the distance of a full race. The winner gets eight points with seven for second, six for third and so forth.

Saturday's race was run on a dry track, unlike the wet and slippery qualifying session on Friday.

Verstappen likened the sprint qualifying on Friday to “driving on ice.” Verstappen was among several drivers who ran off the track in a chaotic, wet session exacerbated by the track, itself.

The track is the great unknown going into Sunday's race. This is the first Formula 1 race in China in five years. The circuit has had a thin “seal coating” applied, described as liquid asphalt. F1 tire supplier Pirelli said it was not fully aware of the changes heading into the race.

Two small grass fires broke out on at the edge of the track in Friday practice. The circuit was built on a marshy area, and a methane gas leak in suspected.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car in the rain during the sprint qualifying session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest
Live video of man who set himself on fire outside court proves challenging for news...
9m ago
Tennessee Volkswagen employees overwhelmingly vote to join United Auto Workers union
12m ago
Panama Papers trial's public portion comes to an unexpectedly speedy end
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president