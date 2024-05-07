BreakingNews
US service member shot and killed by Florida police identified by the Air Force

The U.S. Air Force says a 23-year-old Airman supporting its Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was shot and killed during an incident involving the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
By TARA COPP and FREIDA FRISARO – Associated Press
1 minute ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said a 23-year-old airman based at the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was shot and killed Friday during an incident involving a sheriff's deputy.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died at his off-base residence, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement released Monday.

A deputy responding to the call of a disturbance in progress “reacted in self defense after he encountered a 23-year old man armed with a gun," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday.

Fortson was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron. In a statement, the Air Force's 1st Special Operations Wing said its priorities are “providing casualty affairs service to the family, supporting the squadron during this tragic time, and ensuring resources are available for all who are impacted.”

The sheriff's office said the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

North Georgia father, two adults sons arrested on Jan. 6 charges
2h ago

