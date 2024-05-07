US service member shot and killed by Florida police identified by the Air Force

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said a 23-year-old airman based at the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was shot and killed Friday during an incident involving a sheriff's deputy.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died at his off-base residence, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement released Monday.

A deputy responding to the call of a disturbance in progress “reacted in self defense after he encountered a 23-year old man armed with a gun," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday.