Nation & World News

UK police say they disrupted cyber fraud network that stole personal data from thousands

Police in London say they have infiltrated and disrupted a website that allowed international cyber fraudsters to trick up to 70,000 British victims into revealing personal information such as bank account details and passwords
18 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A website that allowed international cyber fraudsters to trick up to 70,000 British victims into revealing personal information such as bank account details and passwords has been infiltrated and disrupted, London police said Thursday.

Metropolitan Police said they seized the LabHost site, which enabled more than 2,000 criminals to create phishing sites that got victims to reveal 480,000 bank card numbers and 64,000 PIN numbers.

Law enforcement in the U.K. and abroad arrested 37 people since Sunday, and another 800 were warned that police know their identity. Many of them remain under investigation.

The site set up in 2021 allowed criminals to pay a monthly fee to create fraudulent websites that appeared to be those of legitimate banks, healthcare agencies or postal services but were designed to steal users' personal information.

The site provided templates and a how-to lesson for less tech-savvy users to use profiles of 170 companies to set up some 40,000 scam sites.

The tutorial ended with a robotic voice saying: “Stay safe and good spamming.”

Police have notified as many as 25,000 U.K. victims that their data was compromised.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

They bought 10 blocks of South Downtown Atlanta. Here’s their game plan

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

INVESTIGATION
Atlanta movie executive shared racist, antisemitic sentiments in texts

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?

Elected when gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president, he’s still sheriff

Elected when gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president, he’s still sheriff

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Jury selection enters a pivotal stretch as Trump's hush money trial resumes
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in mixed trading following a four-day losing...
1m ago
Nancy Pelosi book, 'The Art of Power,' will reflect on her career in public life
2m ago
A Georgia beach aims to disrupt Black students' spring bash after big crowds brought...
2m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding
Cobb County Superior Court clerk candidates to debate in forum
Tuition is going up at Georgia public colleges starting this fall