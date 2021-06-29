ajc logo
X

Trump won’t be charged in upcoming indictment, lawyer says

Caption
Trump Investigation Evidence , Will Be Heard by New Grand Jury.The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating business dealings of former President Donald Trump for the past two years.The investigation is broad, focusing on hush money payments, . tax practices.and Trump's relationship with lenders all over the world, among other things.Trump released a statement, once againreferring to the investigation as a "witch hunt.".This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in thePresidential Election, and it's being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors, Donald Trump, Statement, via NPR News.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has hired Mark Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor, to lead the investigation.Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that subpoenas issued by Vance's office to accounting firms hired by Trump must be enforced.The new special grand jury hearing the evidence has already convened, according to an anonymous source

National & World News
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance reportedly told Trump Organization lawyers last week that Donald Trump will not be charged in a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company, according to reports.

Ronald Fischetti, a New York attorney who represents Trump, called the charges related to allegations of “hush money” payments, tax evasion and real estate value manipulations “Much Ado About Nothing” because the subjects of the indictment appear to involve lower level associates in Trump’s empire.

“This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this,” Fischetti said Monday, according to Politico. Fischetti’s comments come after a meeting last week where he asked Vance’s team for details on charges they were considering, and whether Trump, specifically, was a target.

ExploreDECEMBER 2020: Trump considers pardon for Giuliani, his children before leaving office

“They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” he said.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in a last bid to forestall the potential indictment.

Fischetti told The Associated Press that Monday’s meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump’s business affairs.

He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what’s coming down this week” — but he clarified that the investigation is continuing.

ExploreJustice Dept. investigates if bribes were offered for Trump pardon

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday, according to AP. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, however, declined to comment.

The former Republican president issued a blistering statement Monday in which he derided Vance’s office as “rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organization.”

“After hundreds of subpoenas, over 3 million pages of documents, 4 years of searching, dozens and dozens of interviews, and millions of dollars of taxpayer funds wasted, they continue to be ‘in search of a crime,’” Trump alleged, calling the investigation a “continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

In recent months, investigators in Vance’s office have focused on fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

ExploreRussian agents targeted Giuliani in effort to influence Trump

Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Another person familiar with the investigation confirmed there were communications between defense lawyers and prosecutors on Monday, AP reports. The person declined to give any details of the talks.

Such final exchanges are considered formalities that rarely change the course of an investigation in a late stage, suggesting the grand jury is near a vote.

The person was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Fischetti, who did not attend Monday’s meeting, said the gathering had been arranged “for the Trump Organization — not Donald Trump himself.”

“We’re just waiting,” Fischetti said, adding he expects to know this week whether charges will be brought.

The prospective charges this week, he said, “are limited to a couple of Trump Org employees who didn’t declare taxes on fringe benefits” they received. The company itself could also be charged, he added.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump’s company also met virtually with prosecutors for more than 90 minutes last Thursday.

It isn’t illegal for a company to offer employees tuition help, lease them cars or let them use company-owned apartments, but such arrangements can be subject to income tax.

Fischetti has called the possibility of charges “absolutely outrageous” and politically motivated. He said it would be extremely unusual for prosecutors to seek criminal charges over unpaid tax on fringe benefits.

Some of the scrutiny has been focused on longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Vance’s investigation of Weisselberg, 73, stemmed in part from questions about his son’s use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost, cars leased for the family and tuition payments made to a school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, has declined to comment.

In addition to fringe benefits, prosecutors have looked into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of real estate holdings to lower taxes or to obtain bank loans or insurance policies on favorable terms. They have also looked into the company’s role in paying hush money to two women who say Trump had affairs with them, accusations Trump has denied.

Information provided by Tom Hays and Hum Mustian of The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.

In Other News
1
Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy
2
Russia allows booster shots 6 months after vaccination
3
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
4
Eswatini imposes curfew to quell pro-democracy protests
5
Venus, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win in 90th career major
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top