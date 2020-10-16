Report: Russian agents targeted Giuliani in effort to influence Trump

“Do what you want to do, but your friend Rudy has been worked by Russian assets in Ukraine,” O’Brien told Trump, according to the report.

O’Brien, however, left the meeting unsure whether the president had taken the information seriously after Trump “shrugged his shoulders” in the meeting and said “That’s Rudy,” the Post reports.

The Post reports that intelligence officials were trying “to protect the president from coming out and saying something stupid” as impeachment loomed over the president, who was accused of withholding aid to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden and his son Hunter’s activities in the country.

Meetings with President Trump

Giuliani met with Trump at the White House on Dec. 13, five days before impeachment proceedings began against the president and shortly after the House Judiciary Committee had voted to accept two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Eight days after the White House meeting, Giuliani met with Trump again at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Giuliani didn’t come on the radar of U.S. surveillance in Ukraine until after the interception of some of his communications with Russian operatives, the Post reports.

Giuliani sought information from his foreign contacts about Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden held a board seat, as well as Biden’s activities in Ukraine, China and Romania, two former officials said, according to the Post.

Intelligence officials expressed concern that Russia was seeking a repeat of its 2016 interference efforts, but this time had upped the stakes by specifically targeting unwitting members of the president’s inner circle.

Giuliani was so driven to uncover dirt on the Bidens “that everybody [in the intelligence community who knew about it] was talking about how hard it was going to be to try to get him to stop, to take seriously the idea that he was being used as a conduit for misinformation,” one former official said, according to the Post.

Several senior administration officials — including Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White Counsel Pat Cipollone — “all had a common understanding” that Russian agents were using Giuliani as a pawn, said the former official who recounted O’Brien’s intervention.

Echoes of 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump, according to the findings of an exhaustive investigation released in August by the Senate intelligence committee.

That report found no conspiracy between foreign operatives and Trump associates but it did explicitly state that the Kremlin was directly behind the hacking and release of emails between Democratic Party officials, actions that were designed to harm Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Earlier this week the New York Post published a controversial report about a hard drive from a laptop computer that Hunter Biden allegedly dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware, which contained emails and other correspondence that Giuliani had tried to unearth in Ukraine.

Reports said Giuliani and Stephen Bannon, Trump’s former top political adviser at the White House, provided the alleged communications of Hunter Biden to the newspaper, although there were serious questions about origin and authenticity of the emails.