Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment
Travis Kelce lines up another TV job joining FX's 'American Horror Story: Grotesquerie' season

Travis Kelce continues to work in the NFL off season
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) waves after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The tight end has been cast on FX's "American Horror Story: Grotesquerie" season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) waves after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The tight end has been cast on FX's "American Horror Story: Grotesquerie" season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
By ALICIA RANCILIO – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

While his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift resumes her world Eras tour, Travis Kelce is keeping busy.

The NFL player has joined the cast of “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie.”

Late Tuesday, cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of videos to Instagram featuring her on set with Kelce.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?" Kelce pops into frame and says, "Jumpin’ into new territory with Niecy.” A later video where she wrote “late night shenanigans” showed the two in what appeared to be a red convertible. “Look at this guy,” she says. “Buckle up!” added Kelce.

And a final video featured the show's creator Ryan Murphy embracing Kelce and saying, “You were wonderful.” Off camera, Nash asks, “How do you feel?" Kelce replied, “Whoo! I'm just glad I didn't hurt nobody.”

It's been an off-season of new jobs for the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also taped a stint as host of "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video.

Kelce hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.

Murphy has a history of interesting casting choices for his TV shows. In 2015, he cast Lady Gaga for a role on "American Horror Story: Hotel." She went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance. Last year, he also chose Kim Kardashian for a role on "American Horror Story: Delicate" opposite Emma Roberts. Kardashian received positive reviews for her performance and now has other acting TV projects in the works.

Credit: AP

Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump Georgia election case

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment

8m ago

Biden taps Florida judge for Atlanta-based federal appeals court
43m ago

Man, 3 kids found dead in suspected murder-suicide, Gwinnett police say

43m ago

RHONE: Community still stewing in beef with grocery store
1h ago
