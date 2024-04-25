Nation & World News

The NFL draft gives players a chance to flaunt their style on the red carpet

The NFL draft gives players a chance to show their style and many take advantage with custom-made suits
Ravi Punn, right, of Baynes + Baker, adjusts the collar on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell during a final suit fitting for the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ravi Punn, right, of Baynes + Baker, adjusts the collar on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell during a final suit fitting for the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — The NFL draft gives players a chance to flaunt their style and many took advantage with custom-made suits.

A few hours before Quinyon Mitchell hit the red carpet Thursday in the shadow of the Fox Theatre, the former Toledo cornerback was getting his fit right.

Mitchell led two Baynes + Baker representatives and a personal shopper to his Detroit hotel room, where he tried on his custom-made black silk tuxedo with his name embroidered on the inside of the jacket.

After slipping on his Prada shoes, Mitchell invited his family to come up to his room for their feedback, which was overwhelmingly positive.

“I want to look good,” Mitchell told The Associated Press with a laugh when asked about how he landed on the look.

Baynes + Baker co-founder Ravi Punn fitted Mitchell and also created a suit for Drake Maye that the former North Carolina quarterback plans to wear Friday.

Punn said Mitchell's look exudes confidence.

“It fits great," said Punn, who works with Ethan Weisman of Pantheon Limited to design suits and fits for players. “Everybody’s going to be complimenting him all night. That just adds to everything.”

Mitchell and Maye were among the 13 first-round prospects to accept invitations to attend the draft. All of them had a chance to walk the red carpet along Woodward Avenue, just up the street from the site of the draft at Campus Martius Park, a few hours before the first pick was announced.

J.J. McCarthy was not a part of the festivities in the Motor City, but still had Alo Yoga make a custom charcoal gray suit.

A day before the draft, Caleb Williams was not very forthcoming about his look. Williams would only reveal he would be wearing black boots.

“I just finished my suit alterations and everything," Williams said. "I did a couple fittings. I did a couple drawings and things like that.”

Maye, meanwhile, did acknowledge his khaki suit with North Carolina blue accents was exactly what he was looking for.

“I keep it simple with my suit," he said. "I wear something North Carolina — represent — just because I love that school.”

Associated Press Writer Mike Householder contributed to this report.

Follow Larry Lage on X.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

A closeup of the custom suit by Ravi Punn of Baynes + Baker for Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is seen during a final fitting before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

