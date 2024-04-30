Nation & World News

The Latest | Hamas officials leave Cairo after talks with Egypt officials over cease-fire proposal

Officials from Hamas have left Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials on a new cease-fire proposal in Gaza
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

Officials from Hamas have left Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials on a new cease-fire proposal in Gaza, Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News satellite channel said Tuesday. The channel, which has close ties with Egyptian security agencies, said a Hamas delegation will return to Cairo with a written response to the cease-fire proposal, without saying when.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel on his latest trip to the region, which began Monday in Saudi Arabia. He said Israel needs to do more to allow aid to enter Gaza, but that the best way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis is for the two sides to agree to a cease-fire.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The war has driven around 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

Currently:

— Ahead of visit to Israel, Blinken presses Hamas to accept the new cease-fire proposal.

— U.S. military ships are helping build a pier for Gaza aid. It's going to cost at least $320 million.

— The top United Nations court is set to rule on Nicaragua's request for Germany to halt aid to Israel.

Student protests over the war in Gaza roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations.

— A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels damages a ship in the Red Sea.

— Check https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war for more AP coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

Here's the latest:

HAMAS DELEGATION LEAVES CAIRO AFTER CEASE-FIRE TALKS, EGYPTIAN STATE NEWS SAYS

CAIRO — Officials from Hamas have left Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials on a new cease-fire proposal in Gaza, Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera News satellite channel said Tuesday.

The channel, which has close ties with Egyptian security agencies, said a Hamas delegation will return to Cairo with a written response to the cease-fire proposal, without saying when.

The delegation, chaired by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, held talks with Egyptian officials Monday that focused on an Egyptian-crafted proposal to establish a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Along with Qatar and the United States, Egypt is mediating between Israel and Hamas to secure a truce after nearly seven months of war. In recent weeks, Egypt has stepped up mediation efforts in hopes of averting an assault on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city on the border with Egypt where more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltering.

The terms of the draft deal were not made public. But Israeli media said Israel softened its position, now seeking the release of 33 hostages — down from 40 — in return for the release of some 900 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas is believed to hold around 100 Israelis in Gaza and the remains of at least 30 more.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council and US to discuss the humanitarian crises faced in Gaza, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monday, April 29, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group call for their release during a protest in Tel Aviv, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the bodies of members of the Abu Taha family who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral at Al-Salam cemetery, east of Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo released early Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the U.S. military's Central Command shows construction off a floating pier in the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip. A U.S. Navy ship involved in the American-led effort to bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip is off shore from the enclave, slowly building out a floating platform for the operation, satellite photos analyzed Monday, April 29, 2024, by The Associated Press show. (U.S. military's Central Command via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators and law enforcement officers clash during a pro-Palestinian rally at Virginia Commonwealth University, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pro-Palestinian protester yells "Free Palestine" as she is handcuffed by University of Texas at Austin police on the campus Monday, April 29, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbia sophomore, David Lederer, waves a large flag of Israel outside the student protest encampment on the Columbia University campus, Monday, April 29, 2024, in New York. Protesters of the war in Gaza who are encamped at Columbia University have defied a deadline to disband with chants, clapping and drumming. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group call for their release during a protest in Tel Aviv, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners pray over the bodies of members of the Abu Taha family who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral at Al-Salam cemetery, east of Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather next to a sign displayed on the street that reads in Hebrew "Rafah can wait, they cannot", in reference of a possible Israeli offensive on the Rafah, city in southern Gaza Strip, and calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held by the Hamas militant group, during a protest in Tel Aviv, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council and US to discuss the humanitarian crises faced in Gaza, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monday, April 29, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People carry the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat into the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the bodies of members of the Abu Taha family who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral at Al-Salam cemetery, east of Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE LATEST
UGA protesters vacate campus, vow to return in morning

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: AP

Late Medal of Honor recipient from Georgia honored at U.S. Capitol

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee
The Latest
Protesters take over Columbia University's Hamilton Hall in escalation of anti-war...
14m ago
Talks advance on a treaty to end plastic pollution
54m ago
James, Ham face uncertain futures with Lakers after being eliminated from playoffs by...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Ray’s Restaurants sold after 40 years and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
AJC hip-hop documentary screens Wednesday at Atlanta Film Festival