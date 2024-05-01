Nation & World News

The Latest | Blinken in Israel to tell its leaders 'the time is now' for a cease-fire in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel for meetings with Israeli leaders and has told the country’s ceremonial president that “the time is now” for a cease-fire deal in the war in Gaza
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Wednesday for meetings with Israeli leaders and told the country’s ceremonial president that “the time is now” for a cease-fire deal in the war in Gaza.

This is Blinken's seventh visit since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October. He is trying to advance a truce that would free hostages held by Gaza's Hamas militants in exchange for a halt to the fighting. Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be released as part of the deal.

On Tuesday, Blinken said that Israel plans on opening a major humanitarian aid crossing into hard-hit northern Gaza. Israel's war against Hamas has flattened huge swaths of Gaza's north, and famine is imminent for the hundreds of thousands of civilians who remain there.

Blinken returned to the Middle East this week to advance cease-fire negotiations as the talks appear to be gaining momentum.

Nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, and sparked a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah 'with or without a deal' as cease-fire talks with Hamas continue.

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University's Hamilton Hall.

A Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea, raising concerns over Houthi rebel capabilities.

The top United Nations court rejects Nicaragua's request for Germany to halt aid to Israel.

Migration agency chief warns that even more Syrians will leave Lebanon as donors cut back on aid.

BLINKEN IN ISRAEL TO PRESS THAT ‘THE TIME IS NOW’ FOR A CEASE-FIRE DEAL

TEL AVIV, Israel — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was meeting with Israeli leaders on Wednesday, telling the country’s ceremonial president that “the time is now” for a cease-fire deal.

Blinken has blamed Hamas for any delay is getting a deal off the ground.

“We are determined to get a cease-fire that brings the hostages home and to get it now, and the only reason that that wouldn’t be achieved is because of Hamas,” he said.

Blinken visited key regional leaders in Saudi Arabia and Jordan before arriving to Israel. He met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and was set to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later. According to the State Department, he will meet also with families of the hostages as well as visit an Israeli port where aid is entering for shipment to Gaza.

The emerging deal between Israel and Hamas appears to be gaining steam but a key sticking point remains over whether the war will end as part of the agreement, a demand Hamas has stuck to and which Israel rejects.

Students from the Lebanese American University (LAU) burn a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest inside their university campus to demand a ceasefire and show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Scores of students held pro-Palestinian protests at some of the largest universities in Beirut Tuesday expressing anger over the rising deaths during the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

This undated photo released early Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the U.S. military's Central Command shows construction off a floating pier in the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip. A U.S. Navy ship involved in the American-led effort to bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip is off shore from the enclave, slowly building out a floating platform for the operation, satellite photos analyzed Monday, April 29, 2024, by The Associated Press show. (U.S. military's Central Command via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits a storage unit with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza at the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization in Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Ami Aviv mother of Israeli reserve soldier Master sergeant Ido Aviv kisses his casket during his funeral in Carmiel, northern Israel, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Aviv, 28, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel says it will send forces into Rafah to destroy the military capabilities of Hamas, which attacked Israel from Gaza last year. (AP Digital Embed)

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A woman wears a keffiyeh, left, while setting up a tent at an encampment of tents on the campus of Tufts University, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Medford, Mass. Tufts University students set up the encampment as part of a protest against the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A student wrapped in and Israeli flag listens to Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on campus at the University of Texas at Austin, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A woman sits outside an encampment area on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Pro-Palestinian rally is calling for the University to cut ties with Israel and for peace in Gaza. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog meet in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

This image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows an April 29, 2024, aerial view of USNS Roy P. Benavidez and floating dock sections during construction of the U.S. military's floating dock that is being assembled offshore of Gaza. The dock and floating pier will be part of the Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS) system that will help deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza,. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with Prince Rashid, Head of the Board of Trustees for JHCO as they visit a storage with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza at the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization in Amman, Jordan, April 30, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

