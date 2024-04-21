Nation & World News

Tens of thousands of Colombians protest against the leftist president's reform agenda

Thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in the latest rebuke of leftist President Gustavo Petro’s reform agenda
Anti-government demonstrators rally at the to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators rally at the to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
40 minutes ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of Colombians took to the streets Sunday in the latest rebuke of leftist President Gustavo Petro's reform agenda.

The demonstrations took place in several cities, including the capital. Protesters filled Bolivar Plaza outside the presidential palace in Bogota.

While protests have been a constant since the former leftist guerrilla took office in 2022, they've gained momentum of late. Petro has floated the possibility of rewriting the constitution to spur social reforms that he's been unable to advance in the face of opposition by a hostile congress and conservative business groups.

Petro recently suffered an important defeat when Colombia's congress refused to pass legislation to boost state control of the country's health care system aimed at improving and lowering the cost of medical care.

In response to the defeat, Petro ordered by decree the takeover of two of the country's top medical insurers, on which millions of Colombians depend.

Anti-government demonstrators march to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators march to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators rally to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Retired military take part in a rally to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Retired military take part in a rally to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators march to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators holding signs reading in Spanish "No to the Health Reform", left, and "No to the Pension Reform" march to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators march to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anti-government demonstrators march to protest economic and social reforms pushed by the government of President Gustavo Petro and his proposal to convene a constituent assembly in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings2h ago

Orange Crush: ‘Orderly’ HBCU beach party comes to Georgia coast

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after inappropriate contact with inmate

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

'An Atlanta original:' Music journalist Sonia Murray remembers Rico Wade

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

'An Atlanta original:' Music journalist Sonia Murray remembers Rico Wade

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Chris Sale lauds Travis d’Arnaud as teammate, leader
2h ago
The Latest
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children, as US advances...
27m ago
A Palestinian baby in Gaza is born an orphan in an urgent cesarean section after an...
38m ago
Panthers score twice in the third period and beat the Lightning 3-2 in Game 1 of NHL...
52m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins
Atlanta’s ‘Magnet Man’ may have saved you from a flat tire