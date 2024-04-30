Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.”

Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured.