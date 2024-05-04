Nation & World News

Swiatek saves 3 match points to beat Sabalenka in Madrid Open final

Iga Swiatek avenged her loss in last year’s final to Aryna Sabalenka and won the Madrid Open after a third-set tiebreaker
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

23 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek avenged her loss in last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka and won the Madrid Open on Saturday after a third-set tiebreaker.

The top-ranked Swiatek beat No. 2 Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7) for her 20th career title and third of the season. The Polish player will seek her fourth French Open title later this month as the two-time defending champion at Roland Garros.

Swiatek saved three match points in a final that lasted more than three hours. She improved her head-to-head record with Sabalenka to 7-3.

Sabalenka got the better of Swiatek last year at Madrid in three sets for the first win over her rival on clay. The two-time Australian Open champion was seeking a record-tying third title in Madrid.

On Sunday, Andrey Rublev plays Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men's final.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

