Spanish prosecutors recommend 2nd investigation into Shakira's taxes be thrown out

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors recommended Wednesday that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira.

The Colombian singer is under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She has denied wrongdoing.

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, are now saying “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime.