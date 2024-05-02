Nation & World News

Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as new prime minister

Solomon Islands lawmakers have chosen former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as the new prime minister of the South Pacific island nation that has grown closer to China in recent years
Candidate for prime minister Jeremiah Manele speaks during a news conference, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday withdrew from the contest to remain head of the strategically important South Pacific island nation’s government following general elections two weeks ago that are central to the U.S.-China rivalry in the region. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Candidate for prime minister Jeremiah Manele speaks during a news conference, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday withdrew from the contest to remain head of the strategically important South Pacific island nation’s government following general elections two weeks ago that are central to the U.S.-China rivalry in the region. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
By ROD McGUIRK – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands lawmakers on Thursday chose former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manale as the new prime minister of the South Pacific island nation that has grown closer to China in recent years.

The withdrawal of pro-Beijing former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare from the contest to remain head of the government to make way for Manale as their party's candidate is an indication the country could follow a similar direction.

The prime minister was chosen in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections on April 17.

Governor General David Vunagi said Manale received 31 votes.

Sogavare had hoped to become the first Solomons prime minister to maintain power in consecutive four-year terms following the election. During his previous term, China’s influence increased more in the Solomons than anywhere else in the South Pacific.

Sogavare switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region.

Meg Keen, the director of the Pacific Islands program for Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based international policy think tank, said Manale will be a “less fiery and combative leader for the West to manage but he will continue to pursue close relations with China.”

“As the former foreign minister he helped broker the security deal with China that panicked the West. But he is also a seasoned diplomat with experience at the UN and in western countries -- he’s no stranger to western engagement,” Keen said in an email.

She said Sogavare had pulled out of the race because his party's loss of several lawmakers at the election was evidence that voters wanted change.

Outgoing Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, and candidate for prime minister Jeremiah Manele shake hands during a news conference, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Sogavare on Monday withdrew from the contest to remain head of the strategically important South Pacific island nation’s government following general elections two weeks ago that are central to the U.S.-China rivalry in the region. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photos

Seven officers arrested in Operation Skyhawk accused in contraband scheme run by prisoner

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Opposing groups assemble on Emory quad following separate rallies on campus

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades-long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: AP

United Methodists end decades-long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest

Credit: AP

Federal Reserve says interest rates will stay at two-decade high until inflation further...
13m ago
Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens must remain jailed, appeals court rules
15m ago
UCLA faces criticism for failure to act to stop attack on pro-Palestinian encampment
17m ago
Featured

Kemp signs bill requiring Georgia sheriffs to enforce federal immigration law
Bradley’s Buzz: Could TNT lose the NBA? Alas, that could happen.
How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable