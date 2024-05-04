Nation & World News

Snakes almost on a plane: TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger's pants

Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week
This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a bag detected by TSA agents that contained snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport on Friday, April 26, 2024. TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.

According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

