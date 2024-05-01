Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprise viral Beavis and Butt-Head characters at 'Fall Guy' premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day aren't done playing Beavis and Butt-Head yet — the pair appeared as the characters at the premiere of Gosling's latest film.

Gosling, who stars in "The Fall Guy" opposite Emily Blunt, walked the carpet twice Tuesday during the Los Angeles premiere. He looked dapper for his first appearance in a mint green suit and shirt, but donned a blonde pompadour wig and "Death Rock" T-shirt for a second appearance as Beavis with Day's buck-toothed Butt-Head.

The animated characters, known for their stupid antics, ridiculous laughs and crass jokes, were a mainstay in the 1990s on MTV.